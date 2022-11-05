PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Buccaneers hold off Colonials, 34-21

Charleston Southern 34, Robert Morris 21

CHARLESTON (AP) — JD Moore scored two touchdowns, Charleston Southern scored the game's first 20 points, and the Buccaneers defeated Robert Morris 34-21 on Saturday.

Moore scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and his 29-yard touchdown run after an interception by Anton Williams gave the Buccaneers a 27-14 lead in the third quarter. The interception and 31-yard scoring drive came shortly after an 81-yard pick-6 by Cosey Scarebrook drew Robert Morris within 20-14.

Tony Bartalo's 11-yard touchdown run gave the Buccaneers (2-7, 2-2 Big South) a 34-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Moore finished with 88 yards on 16 carries.

Zach Tanner completed 16 of 31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Robert Morris (0-9, 0-4). The Colonials were held to 14 yards net rushing.

Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21





CHARLESTON (AP) — Ailym Ford rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Chattanooga to a 31-21 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Ford put Chattanooga (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) on top for good early in the second quarter when he capped a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Mocs a 10-7 lead.

Ford's 6-yard scoring run early in the third quarter made it 17-7, Preston Hutchinson connected with freshman Camden Overton for a 36-yard touchdown and the Mocs led 24-7 heading to the final period.

Ford carried 29 times for Chattanooga and he also caught three passes for a team-high 67 yards. Hutchinson completed 12 of 20 passes for 202 yards with one interception.

Peyton Derrick totaled 118 yards on 11-of-13 passing for The Citadel (2-7, 2-5) with two touchdowns and an interception. Freshman Christian Hilton and Cooper Wallace had the touchdown catches. Freshman Johnny Crawford III had a 1-yard scoring run to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

Western Carolina 36, Wofford 29

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jalynn Williams rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 2:53 left to play, and Western Carolina rallied late to defeat Wofford 36-29 on Saturday.

Ryan Ingram's 2-yard touchdown run 57 seconds into the final quarter gave Wofford a 29-26 lead.

Richard McCollum's 19-yard field goal capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive and pulled Western Carolina (4-5, 2-4 Southern Conference) into a 29-all tie with 6:55 remaining. The Catamounts defense forced a three-and-out and Landon Parker's 28-yard punt gave Western Carolina a first-and-10 on the Terriers' 40-yard line, setting up Williams' game-winning score.

Wofford (2-7, 2-4) led 14-12 at halftime after Jimmy Weirick connected with freshman Kyle Pinnix for a 13-yard touchdown with 4 seconds left in the second quarter.

Western Carolina's Carlos Davis completed 16 of 24 passes for 268 yards with touchdown throws to Raphael Williams covering 73 yards and an 8-yarder to freshman Censere Lee. Davis also rushed 15 times for 78 yards. Freshman Desmond Reid carried 20 times for 112 yards.

Weirick passed for 269 yards and a touchdown, completing 17 of 35 attempts.

Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28

CLINTON (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for three touchdowns and caught a fourth, quarterback Shane Hamm added 74 yards rushing and a score, and Dayton went for 294 yards on the ground in a 52-28 win over Presbyterian 52-28 on Saturday.

It was the 700th program victory for Dayton, which is just the ninth school playing at the FCS level to reach the mark.

Dayton scored 28 unanswered points in the first half to take a 35-7 lead at halftime, and Hamm's 47-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 10:11 left in the fourth.

Chisholm had 145 yards rushing and Hamm was 6-of-14 passing with a touchdown and an interception for Dayton (7-2, 5-1). Hamm's 10-yard touchdown to Chisholm came on the game's first possession.

Freshman Dominic Kibby caught seven passes for 212 yards and three scores for Presbyterian (1-9, 0-7). Kibby's touchdowns went for 75, 63 and 31 yards. Tyler Wesley threw for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

A.J. Seay grabbed his second interception of the season and returned it 76 yards to pull the Flyers to 35-21 with 12:57 left in the third.

Other scores

Newberry 24, Wingate 15

Limestone 34, Barton 28

Emory & Henry 32, Erskine 0

Shorter 31, N. Greenville 14

Benedict 54, Allen 21