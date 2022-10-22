PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Big plays carry Furman past VMI 41-3

Furman 41, VMI 3

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Wayne Anderson Jr.'s blocked punt in the second quarter highlighted three big plays that led to 21 points as Furman rolled to a 41-3 win over VMI on Saturday.

Dominic Roberto's 57-yard run down the right side gave Furman a 10-0 lead four minutes into the second quarter. Luke Shiflett scored on a 2-yard run on the first play after Anderson blocked a Jack Culbreath punt, putting the scores 61-seconds apart.

Tyler Huff hit Joshua Harris deep down the middle for a 44-yard gain and on the next play found Ryan Miller for 11 yards to push the Paladins ahead 24-3 at the half. It was Miller's 24th career TD reception, two shy of the school record.

The Paladins (6-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) have won four straight road games for the first time in 23 years.

Huff was 18-of-25 passing for 205 yards. Roberto, coming off a career-high 252 yards in his last game, carried just eight times for 94 yards.

Travis Blackshear had a 41-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter to highlight a defense that allowed 48 yards rushing and recorded four sacks.

Wyatt Hagan was 22 of 39 for 268 yards for the Keydets (1-6, 0-4), who have lost five straight.

St. Thomas 46, Presbyterian 17

CLINTON (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian for a 46-17 win on Saturday that ran the Tommies' winning streak to six.

In between Sexauer's scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a punt, chased the ball down and took it 6 yards for a scor e. The freshman has blocked three punts this season and all three resulted in touchdowns, although this was his first.

Sexauer was 14 of 19 for 173 yards for the Tommies (6-1, 4-3 Pioneer League).

Tyler Wesley threw for a touchdown and Delvecchio Powell II ran for one as the Blue Hose (1-7, 0-5), who dropped their sixth straight, led 17-14 at the half.

The Citadel 34, W Carolina 21

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Ricky Conway scored on a run and a reception and The Citadel raced past Western Carolina 34-21 on Saturday.

Underwood's 1-yard plunge was the only score in the first quarter and in the second he connected with Conway for a 26-yard touchdown and Jay Graves-Billips for a 32-yarder as the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-3 Southern Conference) went up 24-0 at the half.

Conway's 5-yard run capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up the first 9:08 of the second half upped the lead 31-0.

Underwood was 4-of-7 passing for 82 yards and kept the ball 36 times for 129 rushing yards. The Bulldogs had 312 yards on the ground and had the ball more than 15 minutes longer than the Catamounts.

Cole Gonzales threw for two touchdowns for Western Carolina (3-5, 1-4).

Charleston Southern 24, Bryant 23

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Tony Bartalo passed to Seth Anderson for a 39-yard touchdown in the final minute and Charleston Southern blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt as time expired for its first win of the season, edging Bryant 24-23 in a Big South Conference battle on Saturday.

Ryan Clark punched in from the 1-yard line to give first-year Big South member Bryant a 20-10 lead with 10:41 left in the third quarter. Ethan Gettman kicked a 36-yard field goal with 5:01 left in the game to put the Bulldogs up 23-17.

Bartalo drove the Buccaneers 73 yards in 12 plays, getting the final nine yards on a pass to Kamron Smith for a touchdown to get Charleston Southern within three with 2:45 left in the third quarter.

Zevi Eckhaus hit Landon Ruggieri with a 36-yard pass in the final minute to get Bryant to the Buccaneers' 17 and found Anthony Frederick for three yards to put Bryant in position to kick a 32-yard field goal to win the game with 3 seconds left, but Cody Cline got the block to end the game.

Eckhaus was 21-of-35 passing for 301 yards and a touchdown to lead Bryant (2-5, 0-2). Ruggieri caught seven passes for 134 yards.

Bartalo was 19-of-35 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Charleston Southern (1-5, 1-1).

Other scores

Allen 50, Bluefield St. 14

Newberry 38, Lenoir-Rhyne 24

Benedict 35, Morehouse 0

UVA Wise 28, Erskine 13

N. Greenville 34, W. Alabama 33

Limestone 48, Catawba 23