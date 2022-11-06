PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Benedict goes to 10-0

COLUMBIA — Benedict College completed at undefeated regular season Saturday with a win over Allen, 54-21.

The No. 9 Tigers are 10-0 heading into next week's SIAC Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Allen (1-7, 0-6 SIAC) will close out the season next week at Edward Waters.

Quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns for Benedict.

Newberry makes title game

WINGATE, N.C. -- Facing the fifth-best rushing defense in the country, sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) exploded for 184 yards on just 14 carries to not only score two touchdowns for the No. 22 Newberry College (8-2,6-2 SAC) football team, but also setting a new single-season record for rushing yards with 1,416 on the year as they Wolves turned in the 24-15 win over No. 20 Wingate in their final regular season contest.

With the win the Wolves end up in a four-way tie atop the Piedmont Division, which the Wolves win by virtue of a 2-1 head-to-head record against the tied teams and the head-to-head victory over Wingate, who also held a 2-1 head-to-head record against those teams. Newberry will play host to Mars Hill in the SAC Championship game next weekend in Newberry.

Other scores

Charleston Southern 34, Robert Morris 21

Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21

Western Carolina 36, Wofford 29

Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28

Limestone 34, Barton 28

Emory & Henry 32, Erskine 0

Shorter 31, N. Greenville 14