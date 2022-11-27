 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Benedict falls to Wingate in playoffs

  • 0
football logo

The Benedict Tigers’ magical season came to end after a 23-6 loss in their playoff opener against the Wingate Bulldogs.

Benedict entered their first-ever playoff bid as the No. 1 seed in Super Region 2 following the first undefeated regular season in school history and their first SIAC championship win.

They received a first-round bye, facing a Wingate team that defeated the Virginia Union Panthers 32-7 in the first round.

It was a rough day for the Benedict offense against Wingate’s aggressive defense. The Tigers were only able to manage 29 total rushing yards for the game.

Benedict eyes another first

While quarterback Eric Phoenix was able to finish with a solid line of 303 passing yards and a touchdown, this does not tell the whole story.

Phoenix and the Tigers’ offensive line were under pressure all game, surrendering seven sacks. The sustained pressure led to two Wingate interceptions and a safety — each coming in the second quarter.

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, the Wingate offense clicked all game led by quarterback Shaw Crocker who posted 303 passing yards accounting for all three of the team’s touchdowns.

Benedict looked to turn the momentum in their favor in the third quarter following the lone score of the game on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Phoenix to Elijah Watson.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:Huff's 2 TDs lead Furman past Elon in FCS playoffs

The defense then forced their lone turnover of the game on a William Johnson interception. Benedict did not capitalize as they were unable to convert on a fourth-down conversion.

Benedict finishes the season with an 11-1 overall record.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News