PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Adams leads The Citadel past Wofford 45-44 in OT

The Citadel 45, Wofford 44, OT
CHARLESTON (AP) — Jaylan Adams threw for two touchdowns and ran for two and Dominick Poole broke up a two-point conversion pass in overtime and The Citadel edged Wofford 45-44 on Saturday in the battle for the Big Dog Trophy.
Adams opened the overtime with a 13-yard scamper but the Terriers came right back to score when Peyton Derrick dumped off a pass to Ryan Ingram for a 23-yard answer. But Wofford elected to go for two and Poole knocked down the slant pass.
Wofford (1-9, 0-8 Southern Conference) led 28-17 at halftime but couldn't stop the relentless ground game of The Citadel (3-7, 2-5) in this in-state rivalry.
Adams was 6 of 9 for 121 yards and rushed for 53 yards. Cooper Wallace had 19 carries for 127 yards. The Citadel ran for 344 yards and piled up 465 yards on 83 plays.
Wofford had 447 yards, but ran 31 fewer plays so the Terriers averaged 8.6 yards a play, three more than The Citadel, which had an 11-minute advantage in time of possession.
Derrick was just 7 of 12 for 181 yards but four were touchdowns. Alec Holt had four catches for 137 yards and two scores, one covering 75 yards. Irvin Mulligan ran 13 times for 116 yards.
Furman 37, VMI 31
GREENVILLE (AP) — Jace Wilson threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the second half and Furman stopped VMI twice in the closing minutes to earn a 37-31 victory Saturday.
The win snapped a string of three straight losses for Furman (5-5, 3-4 Southern Conference).
After the Paladins took a 17-0 lead on a 39-yard touchdown run by Wayne Anderson Jr., Seth Morgan fired a 56-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jackson and Hunter Rice punched over from the 2 to bring VMI back within 17-14 at intermission.
Morgan hit Jackson again from 3-yards out to make it 24-21 with 6:28 left in the third quarter, and after Wilson launched a 64-yard touchdown pass to Chase Abshier, the pair combined for a third touchdown to trail 30-28 after three quarters.
Wilson hit Ryan Miller with a 73-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter and the Keydets answered with a 28-yard Jerry Rice field goal, but Furman stopped VMI (6-4, 4-3) on downs on its final two possessions to end the game.
Wilson was 13 of 24 for 269 yards passing without a turnover. Dominic Roberto carried 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and Anderson carried nine times for 73 yards.
Morgan was 33-of-56 passing for 415 yards and Jackson caught 13 passes for 177 yards. Max Brimigion caught nine passes for 136 yards.
Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal 40
CONWAY (AP) — Georgia State's Darren Grainger had the homecoming he'd dreamed about all season.
Grainger threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns only a few miles where he grew up as Georgia State won its first-ever game over a ranked opponent, defeating No. 22 Coastal Carolina 42-40 on Saturday.
Nose tackle Thomas Gore wrapped up Coastal's Shermari Jones short of the goal line on a two-point conversion with just over a minute left to secure the win.
"I had so much faith in my defense, I knew they'd get a big stop," Grainger said of those heart-stopping final moments.
Grainger played in rec leagues in Conway and then at Conway High, only a short distance from the Coastal Carolina campus. He knew his family and friends would turn out and wanted to put on a show.
Several fans wore blue T-shirts with Grainger's name and No. 3. By the end, Grainger's edginess turned to joy.
"It feels good to be home," Grainger said. "It feels good to get a win over a ranked opponent."
The Panthers (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) had been 0-11 all-time against Top 25 teams and had lost all three times it had faced ranked opponents this season. The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter to end that run of failure.
"It takes 60 minutes and tonight it took every second of that," Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said.
Grainger threw a go-ahead touchdown and Tucker Gregg added his third scoring run after Georgia State blew a 28-16 lead in the second half to go up 42-34.
But Coastal Carolina (8-2, 4-2) drew within two points on Bryce Carpenter's 17-yard scoring pass to tight end Isaiah Likely. The Chants tried to find Likely for the tie, but a pass interference call led to another attempt.
This time, Gore quickly corralled Jones from behind for the critical stop.
Carpenter made his second straight start for injured Coastal starter Grayson McCall.
The loss also ended Coastal's 12-game home win streak dating to 2019.
"We did some good things, we just didn't do enough good things together," Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said. "Loved how we fought."
The Chanticleers trailed 28-16 in the second quarter, but moved in front 34-28 after Georgia State managed only 9 yards the first 23 minutes of the second half.
But Grainger directed a 75-yard TD drive. He hit tight end Roger Carter with a 39-yard pass into Coastal territory, then Grainger ran for 8 yards to set up a first-and-goal.
After Grainger was driven out of bounds at the 2 on third down, he moved left and found Dixon a step inside the goal line for the go-ahead score.
Grainger completed 18 of 24 throws for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Jones ran for three touchdown, including an 8-yard score in the fourth quarter to put Coastal Carolina up 34-28 with less than five minutes left.
Braydon Bennett had a career-high 128 yards rushing, including a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia State: The Panthers had come close before to Top 25 success, including a 21-17 loss at No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 4. Coach Shawn Elliott talked about finishing out games and his team listened, with several big plays down the stretch.
Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers lost their undefeated season last month and their chance at the Sun Belt's East Division with this one. They'd need Appalachian State to lose two of its final three games for a shot at a league title.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Coastal Carolina's run of Top 25 inclusion should end this week. The Chanticleers entered the rankings early in the 2020 season and got as high as No. 9 that year before finishing 14th. They started 22nd in the preseason this year and reached No. 14 on Oct. 17.
MCCALL'S STATUS
Chadwell said McCall had made progress with his upper-body injury, but was not well enough to get on the field this week. McCall had been the nation's leader in pass efficiency rating, completing better than 73% of his passes this season with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.
UP NEXT
Georgia State closes the regular season with two home games starting with Arkansas State next Saturday.
Coastal Carolina plays its last home game against Texas State on Saturday.
Marist 57, Presbyterian 32
CLINTON (AP) — Austin Day threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns and Marist forced six turnovers to pull away from Presbyterian 57-32 on Saturday.
The scoring outburst was the most points in a game for the Red Foxes (5-4, 5-2 Pioneer Football League) dating to the 1998 season.
The teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense with Presbyterian posting 536 yards to Marists' 484.
Ren Hefley completed 36 of 56 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Hose (2-8, 0-7), but was picked off four times. Hefley gave Presbyterian an 8-0 lead on the game's opening possession with a 7-yard pass to Kiaran Turner.
Marist scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 33-14 lead into halftime with Mekhai Johnson running in from the 22, and Day passing to Sydney Person from 22 and then to Brett Landis from 33 yards out.
The Red Foxes never trailed in the second half with Presbyterian only getting within 20 points early in the final period on Delvecchio Powell's 12-yard rush. Powell carried 14 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns for Presbyterian. Jalyn Witcher caught five passes for 136 yards — his sixth 100-yard game this season.
Charleston Southern 32, Gardner-Webb 24, 2 OT
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw two touchdowns and Daniel Oscar ran for 101 yards and a score and Charleston Southern beat Gardner-Webb 32-24 in double overtime on Saturday.
Buccaneers (4-5, 3-4 Big South Conference) freshman defensive back Kamron Smith came up with a stop of Gardner-Webb running back Nick Gaither for no gain on fourth-and-4 at the Charleston 8-yard line to end it.
Down 21-14, Bailey Fisher rallied Gardner-Webb (3-7, 1-5) and engineered an eight-play, 60-yard drive that that took just 70 seconds and ended when he threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Justin Franklin with 52 seconds left to tie it.
After the teams traded field goals in each possession of overtime, Chambers ran it in from the 2-yard line and then completed the two-point conversion on a pass to Ja'Rell Smith before the the defense sealed it.