PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Adams leads The Citadel past Wofford 45-44 in OT

CHARLESTON (AP) — Jaylan Adams threw for two touchdowns and ran for two and Dominick Poole broke up a two-point conversion pass in overtime and The Citadel edged Wofford 45-44 on Saturday in the battle for the Big Dog Trophy.

Adams opened the overtime with a 13-yard scamper but the Terriers came right back to score when Peyton Derrick dumped off a pass to Ryan Ingram for a 23-yard answer. But Wofford elected to go for two and Poole knocked down the slant pass.

Wofford (1-9, 0-8 Southern Conference) led 28-17 at halftime but couldn't stop the relentless ground game of The Citadel (3-7, 2-5) in this in-state rivalry.

Adams was 6 of 9 for 121 yards and rushed for 53 yards. Cooper Wallace had 19 carries for 127 yards. The Citadel ran for 344 yards and piled up 465 yards on 83 plays.

Wofford had 447 yards, but ran 31 fewer plays so the Terriers averaged 8.6 yards a play, three more than The Citadel, which had an 11-minute advantage in time of possession.

Derrick was just 7 of 12 for 181 yards but four were touchdowns. Alec Holt had four catches for 137 yards and two scores, one covering 75 yards. Irvin Mulligan ran 13 times for 116 yards.

