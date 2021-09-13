Former B-E receiver gets national recognition

Charleston Southern receiver Garris Schwarting caught six passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns while adding a six-yard touchdown pass in the Buccaneers 38-21 victory over The Citadel Saturday.

Schwarting was recognized as the STATS PERFORM FCS National Offensive Player of the Week along with being named CFPA FCS National Offensive Performer of the Week.

He is the first Charleston Southern player to be recognized nationally for offensive performance.

On Monday, he was named Big South Offensive Player of the Week.

"It's hard to believe I could get that many touchdowns," Schwarting said Monday. "The most I ever scored in a game was two, and that was in high school."

Schwarting played prep football at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. He announced his decision to play at Charleston Southern in 2016. After the NCAA allowed players to have an extra year due to COVID restrictions, Schwarting decided to come back for one last season this year.

"Most of the guys I came in with (in that 2016 class) have decided to stay," Schwarting said. "It's been fun getting to know these guys and be around them every day."