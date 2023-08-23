‘Sandstorm’ creator to perform at Gamecock Village

COLUMBIA — in partnership with corporate partners Ariat and Harrison’s, South Carolina Athletics is excited to announce that Finnish DJ and producer Darude is set to perform in Gamecock Village prior to the Gamecocks’ home football game versus Kentucky on Nov. 18.

This will mark Darude’s first performance as part of a Gamecock football game since his global hit “Sandstorm” became synonymous with Gamecock Athletics.

“Sandstorm has been a staple for Gamecock Athletics for more than a decade,” said Ray Tanner, South Carolina athletics director. “We are excited to welcome Darude to Columbia and we thank Ariat and Harrison’s for making this event possible.”

Darude will perform a one-hour set in Gamecock Village and then serve as the game’s celebrity starter, leading the GAME-COCKS chant prior to Cocky’s 2001 entrance.

Gamecock football adds transfer

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added graduate transfer Drew Tuazama to their 2023 football roster.

Tuazama, a 6-5, 275-pound edge rusher, spent the 2022 season at UAB where he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors. Raised in Raleigh, N.C., Tuazama began his collegiate career at Syracuse. He logged two seasons with the Orange (2019-20) before spending the 2021 season at East Mississippi Community College.

The Gamecocks open the 2023 season against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Rattler named to Unitas watch list

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina senior quarterback Spencer Rattler is on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, which was announced Tuesday. All 10 FBS conferences as well as a football independent are represented on the list, rounding out this season’s list at 48 of the nation’s leading quarterbacks.

7 Gamecocks named to SEC Coaches Preseason All-Conference teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seven University of South Carolina football players were named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the SEC office announced Tuesday.

The Gamecocks placed three players on the first-team squad, including wide receiver Antwane Wells, Jr., punter Kai Kroeger and kickoff specialist Mitch Jeter.

Gamecocks earning spots on the third team unit were tight end Trey Knox, all-purpose back Dakereon Joyner, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and defensive back Marcellas Dial.