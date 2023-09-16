Lady Panthers take a loss

to Shaw in home opener

The Claflin Lady Panthers (2-2, 0-1 CIAA) opened home court on a down note when the team took a three-set loss to the Shaw Lady Bears (9-2, 3-0 CIAA), Thursday evening. The Lady Panthers gave a solid effort in the match, but the team could never seem to get things into gear in the tough loss.

With the loss, the Lady Panthers fall to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) play. The team will not have long to recover as they will return to home court to host the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in a Monday evening match.

Carolina baseball schedule

for SEC games announced

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday.

The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Oxford, Miss., for a three-game series against Ole Miss on March 15-17.

Carolina opens the home conference schedule against Vanderbilt on March 22-24. Carolina then travels to Alabama for the three-game set on Easter weekend (March 28-30).

Carolina hosts Texas A&M (April 5-7) and then visits Florida April 12-14. The Gamecocks have back-to-back home series against Arkansas (April 19-21) and Kentucky (April 26-28).

The Gamecocks travel to Missouri for a series on May 3-5 and then wrap up the home portion of the conference schedule May 10-12 against Georgia. The final weekend of the regular season will be in Knoxville, Tenn., for a three-game set at Tennessee May 16-18.

The SEC Tournament will take place May 21-26 at the Hoover Met.

The SEC weekends could move to Thursday-Saturday due to TV. Those changes will be announced at a later date.

The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.