South Carolina's band to play at Macy's parade

The South Carolina Band, or “The Mighty Sound of the Southeast,” will play at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City next November.

The announcement was made during halftime of the South Carolina-Furman game Saturday night. It’s the first time the marching band will perform in the iconic parade, which first took place in 1924.

A handful of other bands from around the country will perform this year, many of which are high schools. Alabama A&M, Rutgers and Texas Tech will represent the college ranks. As of right now, it’s unknown who else will play alongside South Carolina.