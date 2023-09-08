Gamecocks home opener sold out

COLUMBIA – Buoyed by 17,200 student ticket requests, the second-highest on record and of which all were fulfilled, the University of South Carolina Athletics ticket office has declared Saturday’s football home opener against Furman a sellout.

The Gamecocks (0-1) and Paladins (1-0) will kick at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.

Only scattered single tickets remain for South Carolina’s second home game of the 2023 season, a Sept. 23 date with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. That contest is part of the annual Family Weekend on the University’s Columbia campus.

NCAA denies appeal for Walker's eligibility with UNC

The NCAA has denied North Carolina’s appeal efforts for immediate eligibility for transfer receiver Devontez Walker. The decision led to criticism from both Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham. The school announced the decision Thursday. It came less than a week after Walker sat out of the 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ season-opening victory against South Carolina. Brown went public last month about the school’s efforts to appeal the NCAA’s decision denying a waiver allowing the Kent State transfer to play immediately. The NCAA had denied the waiver by regarding Walker as a two-time transfer.

Virginia to honor slain football players

Emotions figure to run high for Virginia when the Cavaliers open their home slate against James Madison on Saturday. The school has planned numerous events to honor the lives of three players killed last November, including a ceremony on the field 30 minutes before kickoff.