COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Sandidge will no longer play for UofSC

Injury forces Sandidge to give up football

Gamecock football defensive tackle Rick Sandidge is taking a medical hardship, effectively ending his career at South Carolina, according to head coach Shane Beamer on Thursday.

Sandidge, who confirmed the news on his Twitter feed, was a quality acquisition for South Carolina on the recruiting trail out of Concord (North Carolina) in the 2018 recruiting class.

Medical hardship stipulations allow college football players to remain on scholarship and not count against the 85-person limit.

Sandidge missed the entirety of the 2021 Gamecock football season, having sustained an ankle injury in the first preseason scrimmage.

Clemson places trio on Nagurski list

Clemson has three players on the Nagurski watch list that was released earlier this week. The award is presented to the best defensive college football player.

Defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy along with linebacker Trenton Smith are the three Tigers on the list.

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith was also listed along with Coastal Carolina duo of Josiah Stewart and D’Jordan Strong.

The Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce the finalist Nov. 16 and winner will be announced Dec. 5 at an awards banquet.

Outland watch list features in-state players

The Outland Trophy, annually given to the top interior lineman, released its watch list featuring players from Clemson, South Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

The Tigers placed three on the list including defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis along with offensive lineman Jordan McFadden.

South Carolina offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum along with Coastal center Willie Lampkin also made the list.

The trophy will be presented Dec. 8 at the Home Depot College Football Awards.

Potter named to Groza watch list

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter was named to the Lou Groza watch list as one of the nation’s top place kickers.

Potter was a semi-finalist for the award last season after converting 21 of 26 field goal attempts along with making all 38 extra point attempts. His longest field goal was 51 yards.

Kroeger named to Guy watch list

South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger is one of 49 players to be selected to the Ray Guy watch list. The award is the annually presented to the nation’s top punter.

He averaged 43.1 yards per punt over his first two seasons which currently ranks third in school history.

Rival running backs up for Wuerffel award

Clemson’s Will Shipley and South Carolina’s MarShawn Lloyd are two of the 115 players from the FBS that were nominated by their respective sports information directors.

The award is given for community service.

Shipley released fundraised in May and presented a $10,000 check to Levine Children’s Hospital in his home metro area of Charlotte.

Lloyd was a member of the 2021 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and has a heart for serving others in the community.

Shipley up for the Hornung award

The Louisville Sports Commission announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named as one of 52 members on the 2022 watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, presented annually to the nation's most versatile player.