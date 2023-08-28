Furman to remember Sheridan with special helmet decal

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman’s football program will remember late head coach Dick Sheridan with a special helmet decal for the 2023 season, head coach Clay Hendrix announced.

The decal bears the Furman coaching legend’s initials “DS” inside the Furman Diamond logo he created and introduced as the Diamond F in 1973, and which has served as the primary logo of Furman Athletics for the last 50 years. Framing the diamond are the years 1978 & 1985, representing his eight seasons as head coach.

The decal honoring Sheridan, a Furman, South Carolina Athletic, South Carolina Football, and National Football Foundation/College Hall of Fame inductee, will premier this Thursday when the Paladins kick off the season with a 7 p.m. home contest against Tennessee Tech. In addition, 5,000 replica Dick Sheridan decals will be given away to fans upon entry to Thursday’s contest.