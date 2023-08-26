As one of the top-rated quarterbacks in this year's class of incoming freshmen, Dante Moore might have been thought of as a lock to start for UCLA.

Coach Chip Kelly isn't making it so easy, not with transfer Collin Schlee from Kent State arriving on campus with ample starting experience, including against national champion Georgia, Washington and Oklahoma last year. Moore also will have to beat Ethan Garbers, the Bruins' backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson last season.

"Our job has never been to keep people happy," Kelly said. "I think the way you keep your entire team happy is that you're fair with everybody and then things are won on the field, not just because someone came in and they've got better accolades than somebody else."

Moore and countless other first-year college players arrive with expectations nonetheless, not only of themselves, but also rabid fan bases. Here are a few that hope to meet those expectations.

Nyckoles Harbor, WR, South Carolina

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer won a recruiting battle with Oregon to get Harbor, who will play wide receiver.

"He's got things I can't coach," receivers coach Justin Stepp said. "He can flat out run. We're getting better at catching the football. The thing about Nyck that makes him so easy to coach is he's got an unbelievable work ethic, shows up with a great attitude every day."

Dante Moore, QB, UCLA

Kelly has said that the job has to be won on the field, which for Moore especially means in fall practice, because "If you pick Player B over Player A and everybody in the locker room thinks it's Player A, that's never a good situation."

Moore is more a drop-back passer than a dual threat. He originally committed to Oregon and is bidding to become the first true freshman QB to start a season opener at UCLA since Josh Rosen in 2015.

"He's just got a unique nature about him," Kelly said. "He inherently understands that. He doesn't judge his life based on what other people's opinions are."

Cormani McClain, DB, Colorado

New Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has a knack for luring top defensive backs, suriely because of his pedigree as a pretty stout DB himself. One year after landing Travis Hunter at Jackson State, and then having Hunter follow him to Colorado, McClain is the newest five-star to join Sanders hoping to learn the finer points.

McClain was originally a Miami commit, but flipped when Sanders moved. He's still making the adjustment to the college game, Sanders said, but could be hard to keep off the field on a defense that allowed an FBS-worst 44.5 points per game last year.

Cedric Maxter, RB, Texas

A five-star power back ranked by some services as the top running back in the 2023 class, Baxter hopes to be the next in a long line of impact runners for the Longhorns. He enrolled in January and got a head start in spring practice.

Princewill Umanmielen, DL, Nebraska

Umanmielen is an early enrollee and edge rusher who was disruptive during the Cornhuskers' spring game, registering three tackles for a loss and a sack.

The younger brother of Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, Princewill's early entry in school and spring experience figures to help him get lots of opportunities to help a defense that allowed nearly 200 rushing yards per game last season.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Mauigoa has the size and seems to have the talent to step right in and help a Hurricanes offensive line that is always looking for help. He enrolled in January, which allowed him to adapt to the college game in the spring.

The Hurricanes rushed for just 128 yards per game last season and allowed 36 sacks, and Mauigoa's chance to blend into the line could help bring improvement.