No. 4 Cincinnati beats E. Carolina 35-13

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 4 Cincinnati looked comfortable playing their first game in playoff position.

The Bearcats handled business in their final road game of the season Friday, beating East Carolina 35-13 in a quest to maintain its spot among the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati (12-0, 8-0 American Athletic Conference, CFP No. 4) completed a perfect regular season. It's trying to become the first team outside of a Power Five conference to compete in the four-team CFP.

Because of this latest result, they'll be at home when facing Houston next week in the AAC title game.

No. 25 Arkansas beats Missouri 34-17

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Sam Pittman grinned for almost the entirety of his postgame press conference Friday night. The Arkansas coach and his team had done something no others ever had.

The No. 25 Razorbacks capped their regular season with a 34-17 victory over Missouri, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Tigers. The win also kept the Battle Line Trophy in Fayetteville and provided Arkansas a perfect 3-0 season in its trophy games.

Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) is only two seasons removed from the worst two seasons in school history. In the previous five seasons combined, the Razorbacks hadn't won a trophy game even once.

KJ Jefferson, in his first season as starter, led the way Friday. He threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 58 yards to help snap the skid against Missouri. His best partner was wide receiver Treylon Burks, who had seven catches for 129 yards and the score. The junior also quarterbacked an option play on Arkansas' final score of the game when he pitched to running back Rocket Sanders in the fourth quarter to help give the Razorbacks their most wins during the regular season since 2011.

