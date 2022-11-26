COLLEGE FOOTBALL:Huff's 2 TDs lead Furman past Elon in FCS playoffs

Furman 31, Elon 6

GREENVILLE (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Furman to a 31-6 victory over Elon on Saturday in the first round of the FCS Championship.

Furman led 14-3 at halftime on the strength of a 30-yard TD pass from Huff to Ryan Miller and a 10-yard touchdown run by Devin Abrams.

The Paladins wrapped it up with a 75-yard drive that took more than nine minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter, capped by Huff scoring on a 9-yard run. Grant Robinson later added a 25-yard touchdown run.

Huff completed 16 of 26 passes for 140 yards and Dominic Roberto had 98 yards rushing for Furman (10-2). Huff added 93 yards rushing and the Paladins had 251 yards on the ground.

The Phoenix (8-4) gained 315 yards but were 5-for-17 on third down, 1-for-5 on fourth and reached the red zone once.

Elon's Skyler Davis kicked 51- and 52-yard field goals, making him 7 of 8 on 50-plus-yard attempts this season. He tied the FCS single-season record for 50-plus-yard FGs. ULM's Jesse Garcia in 1983 and Western Carolina's Kirk Roach in 1987 were 7 of 12 each.

Furman was the Southern Conference runner-up and Elon finished tied for third in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Furman will play Incarnate Word in the second round.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison knew when it made the jump to the Bowl Subdivision this season that conference championships would not be available right away because of NCAA transition rules.

So the Dukes turned their final game of the year into a bowl game and came away with no doubt about who the Sun Belt Conference's East Division champion is, routing No. 23 Coastal Carolina 47-7 on Saturday.

"You know, we're champions. Everybody knows we're champions of the East. I mean, come on. Across the country. You know, this was a major statement across the country," JMU coach Curt Gignetti said "This was an exclamation point. ... Going to a bowl game would have been nice, but this was our bowl game."

Todd Centeio threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth and James Madison (8-3, 6-2) dominated in every phase, outgaining the Chanticleers 502 yards to 183.

When the game ended, Queen's "We Are the Champions" blared through the stadium.

"Everyone knows who JMU is now," said wide receiver Kris Thornton, who became the first in school history to go over 1,000 yards receiving twice. "We won the East."

The Chanticleers (9-2, 6-2) were the first visitor in the AP Top 25 to ever play at Bridgeforth Stadium, but they did so without starting quarterback Grayson McCall. Their only score came on their second drive on Jarrett Guest's 34-yard pass to Tyson Mobley.

"We lost badly mentally because we let the game get bigger than what it was supposed to be," nose tackle Jerrod Clark said.

James Madison trailed 7-6 before Centeio hit a wide open Reggie Brown for a 34-yard TD on its second drive of the second quarter to put the Dukes ahead. He then hit Devin Ravenel in the back of the end zone from 26 yards on the next drive. On the play, Ravenel made a dazzling catch over the top of the defender in very tight coverage.

A 17-yard strike to Drew Painter just over two minutes into the third quarter and Latrele Palmer's 13-yard run made it 33-7 midway through the quarter, and an 8-yard pass to Ravenel with 16 seconds left in the quarter gave Centeio his fourth game with at least four touchdown passes this season. He added an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Coastal Carolina: The Chants, with McCall, were the only team in the Group of Five with one loss, but they are a different team without him and his 21 TDs vs. just one interception. They gained 75 yards on their scoring drive and only 109 the rest of the game.

"We can't let this game roll over into the championship game," Clark said.

James Madison: Cignetti said the recruiting period doesn't open until Dec. 5, but "this ought to be a catalyst to help us recruit and, you know, attract attention across the country. ... You can talk to grad transfers right now and you can talk to transfers right now. And we've been doing that, but we've been really focused on our season."

JMU won Football Championship Series national titles in 2004 and 2016 and appeared in two other title games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Coastal's stay in the AP Top 25, like James Madison's earlier, will last only one game. The Chants were ranked last week, when their game against Virginia was canceled.

UP NEXT

The Chanticleers will face either Troy or South Alabama for the Sun Belt championship next Saturday.

The Dukes' season is over because of their FBS transition. They will be eligible for a conference title and bowl bid in 2024.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A rout and a nail-biter. Florida State has knocked off its two state rivals for the first time since 2016, setting off a raucous celebration.

Trey Benson had a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left to give No. 16 Florida State a 45-38 win over Florida on Friday.

Benson had 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns. The Seminoles ran for 228 yards — the seventh straight time they surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark.

Florida drove the field in the final minutes but Anthony Richardson's fourth-down pass over the middle fell incomplete with 39 seconds to go.

It was the highest scoring game in the Florida State-Florida rivalry, which dates to 1958.

Travis also completed 13 of 30 passes for 270 yards as Florida State (9-3) completed a sweep of its state rivals for the first time under Mike Norvell. The Seminoles drilled Miami 45-3 on Nov. 5.

"To be able to finish tonight 2-0 in the state, that's big," said Norvell, who is in his third year at FSU. "Those two games, you know how important it is. We don't sell it short. It's critical for us to go and play well in these games and to go win these games. To be able to finish up as the state champs, I'm so proud of our guys."

A redshirt junior, Travis used his ability to escape and elude to his advantage. He initially broke out of the pocket to avoid sacks but then, once in the open field, made cuts and off-balance runs to get into the end zone or set up FSU's touchdowns.

Travis finished with a season-high 15 carries and his 83 rushing yards were the second most he accumulated this season, only to a 108-yard output in the loss at NC State on Oct. 8. But on Friday night, Travis' legs were the difference.

"The quarterback is a challenge," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "His legs were the difference in the game. He gave us fits all night."

Florida State trailed 24-21 at the half but opened the second half with scores on the next three drives (field goal, touchdown, touchdown) to jump in front 38-24. The Gators (6-6) answered back with a pair of touchdowns, one each by Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne, to tie the game with 7:41 left.

Benson now has 965 yards, just 35 short of becoming FSU's first 1,000-yard rusher since Cam Akers in 2019.

Richardson completed just 5 of 17 passes but three were for touchdowns. Ricky Pearsall had a career-best 148 receiving yards, including touchdowns of 52 and 43 yards in the first half.

Trevor Etienne had a season-best 129 yards on 17 carries, and Montrell Johnson Jr. had 85 yards on 17 carries.

This is the eighth time this season FSU has surpassed 35 points in a game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State has a chance to move up after winning its second game against the SEC, which followed a September win over LSU.

SENIOR DAY

Florida State honored 18 players on Senior Day, including a number of redshirt juniors who could opt to return in 2023. Among those who were recognized include preseason AP All-American Jammie Robinson and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, both of whom have announced Senior Bowl invitations on Twitter. Among those not honored were redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis.

SHORTHANDED

Florida played without a few of its top players. Justin Shorter, who had a team-leading 577 receiving yards, did not play. Safety Rashad Torrence II, the leading tackler with 76, was also out.

TAKEAWAYS

Florida: The Gators ran for 262 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, but he had 11 straight incompletions in the second half.

Florida State: The Seminoles gave up a season-high 38 points, but made a stop on the final drive to secure their best regular season since 2016.

UP NEXT

Florida: Awaits bowl selection announcement.

Florida State: Awaits bowl selection announcement.