GLENDALE, Ariz. — Isaiah Simmons has a combination of size, speed and strength rarely seen among NFL players.

In a strange way, that might be a big reason the Arizona Cardinals have had a tough time figuring out how to use him.

Simmons — the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft — is still waiting for his breakout season despite being labeled a can’t-miss prospect during his time as a do-everything defender at Clemson. New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has moved Simmons to safety from linebacker this season, hoping to unlock his potential.

“He shows some range, some hitting ability, a little coverage ability, a little downhill striking ability,” Gannon said. “Long way to go, but I like where he’s at.”

It would be unfair to label Simmons as a bust following his first three seasons. He’s had several good moments and more than 200 tackles over the past two years. But his ability to make big plays has been tempered by his tendency to also make big mistakes, and his playing time was sometimes inconsistent as a result.

The previous coaching staff — led by Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph — tried Simmons in several spots during his first three seasons, but usually as some variation of a linebacker. The 25-year-old said he was never completely comfortable in those roles.

“There were times I was playing a position because we were down with injuries,” Simmons said. “It’s just certain circumstances that played into me playing some positions, as opposed to doing what was best for me.”

Once Gannon was hired, Simmons told the new coach he might be more comfortable as a safety, which is where he started his college career at Clemson. At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Simmons is taller and heavier than the vast majority of NFL safeties, but he also runs a 4.39 40-yard dash and has shown solid hands during his pro career, picking off four passes.

“He’s been reliable back there, which is the first trait of a safety to me,” Gannon said. “Being in the right spot, where you’re supposed to be, all the time.”

Gannon came to the desert after two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator and hasn’t been shy about moving players to different positions. Zaven Collins, the No. 16 overall pick in 2021, will be more of an edge rusher this season after spending his first two seasons as an interior linebacker.

The upcoming season is a big one for Simmons, who is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cardinals declined to pick up his fifth-year option. The extension would have been worth roughly $12.7 million.

Both sides have said there haven’t been hard feelings despite that decision.

“It doesn’t change how he goes about what he’s doing,” Gannon said in May. “He knows he has to play well for us and for him. That’s like everybody. I really like where his mindset is at and excited to get to work with him.”

Simmons will get the chance to solidify his role during the team’s first preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Friday night. If he can make a smooth transition to the defensive backfield, the safety spot has a chance to be one of Arizona’s strengths with Simmons, two-time All-Pro Budda Baker and veteran Jalen Thompson.

“I’m just excited to get back under the lights, have our fans back out there,” Simmons said. “Every time I step out there it’s like a dream come true all over again. I don’t take any game — preseason, regular season, postseason — for granted.”