COLUMBIA -- South Carolina offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker is hoping a strong bowl game performance will catapult him back into the Gamecocks' starting lineup.

The redshirt junior from St. Matthews played in six games last season, making four starts, but missed the final two games against Tennessee and Clemson. He returned to the lineup in USC's loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

"(Tyshawn) did some good things in the run game (against Notre Dame)," South Carolina offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley said Thursday at USC's Media Day. "I thought he had a good summer and got better from June to July."

Beginning in the spring, Wannamaker said he has worked to be more consistent on the field while learning to play multiple positions along the line. Originally a right tackle, Wannamaker has made strides at left tackle and both guard positions.

Tyshawn Wannamaker

"I want to be available (at all positions) every day," Wannamaker said. "I'm learning to stay focused and learning the playbook. I've worked all four positions in the spring and am comfortable wherever the team needs me."

Head coach Shane Beamer said he's interested in seeing how the offensive line position will shake out during preseason practice.

"We have guys who have played multiple positions, but we're going to play more than five linemen," Beamer said. "We have to figure out who are going to be numbers six, seven and eight. We're going to rotate guys, and it should be a battle to see who starts and what the rotation will look like."

Teasley said Wannamaker has earned the right to compete with the way he prepared over the summer.

"(Tyshawn) always plays with great energy," Teasley said. "He's the fire starter, he can do it all. He's smart, he can run block and pass block. He just has to show up, play in and play out. That's what (all of our linemen) are striving to do. They're all competing during camp, but he's going to be one of the guys we're going to depend on to build this line."

As a redshirt freshmen, Wannamaker appeared in all 13 games for South Carolina and was named to the SEC All-Freshmen team at the end of the season. He said he spent the offseason getting back to the basics.

"I've worked on everything: pass protection, run blocking, getting better through film study and watch the pro guys. It's about evolving," Wannamaker said. "Even with the new offense, football is football. The terminology may have changed, but it's the same football that I've been playing my whole life."

That football started at Calhoun County High School in St. Matthews. Wannamaker played his senior season in 2019 and was named all-state and selected to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl team. He graduated in December of 2019 and enrolled early at South Carolina.

Wannamaker is one of a number of Saints who are currently playing college football around the state. Others include: Michael Brunson (SC State), Landon Glover (Newberry), RJ Brunson (Wofford) and Justen Brunson (SC State).

"You have a lot of hungry guys that love the game," Wannamaker said of St. Matthews. "There's not a lot to do (in town) but if you're good at sports, it can be used as a way to get out."

Super Bowl champion Alshon Jeffery and his brother Shamier played for the Gamecocks. Current Calhoun County receiver Christian Zachary has made a commitment to the University of Virginia's 2024 class.

"It's a special place," Wannamaker said. "I'm still in contact with the team and with (Coach) Farmer. He's doing great things down there, and I appreciate him for that."

Wannamaker and the Gamecocks opened preseason practice Friday. The Gamecocks will open the 2023 season against ACC rival North Carolina. The Duke's Mayo Kickoff Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, in Charlotte.