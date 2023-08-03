South Carolina will rely heavily on a host of newcomers this season — both freshmen and transfers–but there are plenty of returners who have to play big roles as well.

The Gamecocks have questions at a few different positions with veterans expected to take the next step, so here are a few returners I’ll have my eye on as camp starts up.

Jakai Moore

Moore came in a few years ago as a highly-touted prospect and, after a few years primarily at tackle, seemed to find his footing more at guard last season.

He started the final three games of the year–including big wins over Tennessee and Clemson–at left guard, but his role this season is still ambiguous. With the Gamecocks searching for answers at tackle, he might be asked to bounce outside again and play on the end of the line.

Moore has the athleticism and a skill set to help at a few different spots, but where Moore is playing and how he’s developing could be integral for this offensive line.

Mo Kaba

Kaba was on the verge of a breakout year in 2022 before an ACL injury limited him to just two games. He’s still coming back from that injury but Clayton White said once Kaba is ready he’s going to play and play early.

If he can come back close to what he was in 2022, it’s a big boost for a linebacker room with some young talent but still trying to replace both starters from last year.

Seeing how Kaba is moving around, especially early in camp, and how he knocks off the rust is going to be interesting to track.

David Spaulding

South Carolina has a ton of questions in the secondary with key departures like Cam Smith, Darius Rush and Devonni Reed and Spaulding can be at least part of an answer.

He’s got some position flexibility and could start at either safety or nickel, depending on where the Gamecocks want to play DQ Smith. Spaulding missed most of last season with various injuries and will be full go for the season.

His emergence in camp could go a long way for South Carolina in the secondary.

Ahmarean Brown

Brown has certainly flashed in two seasons with the Gamecocks but hasn’t tapped into the same level of production he had as a freshman at Georgia Tech where he had 396 yards and seven scores.

He had 61 yards receiving against North Carolina in a bowl game plus 22 receiving yards against Norte Dame this year. At his best, he can really stretch the field–both horizontally and vertically–for this offense.

With no real clear-cut answer in the slot, a good camp from Brown could add another wrinkle to Dowell Loggains’ playbook.

Boogie Huntley

Similar to Kaba, Huntley’s time at South Carolina has been marred by injury. His bang-ups haven’t been as severe, but they have limited how much he’s been able to play in the last few seasons on the defensive line.

When healthy, he’s been a force and shown an ability to plug the run and pressure the quarterback from the interior. With South Carolina needing both of those things and someone to step up after Zacch Pickens’ departure, it will be very intriguing to see how Huntley performs during camp.