South Carolina starting quarterback Spencer Rattler, who is one of three players that will represent the Gamecocks at SEC Media Days next week, was listed last week as one of the SEC’s “most intriguing” players for 2023 by On3’s Jesse Simonton.

Rattler will look to build off of last season when he finished strong in the final three games before ultimately deciding in the offseason to come back to Columbia for a second season.

Said Simonton:

Head coach Shane Beamer is adamant that Spencer Rattler has “unfinished business” as he enters his senior season with the Gamecocks. The former Oklahoma transfer had a rollercoaster first year in Columbia, struggling with consistency for the first 10 weeks of the season before turning into John Elway to spearhead historic upsets over Tennessee and Clemson.

So what’s in store for Year 2? Rattler has a new OC in Dowell Loggins, who has worked with all manors of NFL QBs. Juice Wells, perhaps the No. 1 WR in the SEC this fall, is back, yet South Carolina has real concerns at offensive line and tailback. If Rattler flashes his former 5-star, top-recruit potential he could be a 2024 1st Round NFL Draft pick, but if protection is an issue again, Rattler could be plagued by the same inconsistencies that have followed him from Norman to Columbia.

Rattler also recently received heavy praise from UAB head coach Trent Dilfer who was asked about the Gamecocks quarterback in an interview with Albert Breer for Sports Illustrated.

Dilfer said that Rattler has been “humbled in a good way” since his early years at Oklahoma.

“(He) has way more arm talent than people give him credit for. I’d say, in this group, after (Drake) Maye, Caleb (Williams)? I might be missing one. But he has the arm that fits that big-time quarterback conversation,” said Dilfer. “He’s a very good athlete, he’s football savvy, he’s been coached really well. I’d put Spencer with the (Michael) Pratt kid. Those would be two to keep an eye on.”

As a redshirt junior in 2022, Rattler completed 264-of-399 passes (66.2 pct.) for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the Gamecocks to an 8-5 record and sharing the Steve Wadiak Team MVP award with Zacch Pickens.