A lot has been made – and rightfully so – about the lack of protection around Spencer Rattler from South Carolina’s season-opening loss to North Carolina.

But one thing that could have helped was the Gamecocks being more efficient on the ground and taking some of the pressure off of Rattler and the passing attack.

That didn’t happen, leaving South Carolina looking for answers to improve running the ball while preparing for Furman.

“The difference between offense and defense is to gain four yards and have an efficient run takes all 11 guys doing their jobs. On defense, it takes one guy to make a tackle. That’s a part where we’re not good enough right now,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said.

“That falls on us as coaches to take responsibility for it as well. It starts and ends with us. We have to make sure we’re doing everything we can to help these guys be efficient.”

The Gamecocks averaged a sack-adjusted 2.95 yards per rush against North Carolina. They had just a 27.3 success rate while running designed run calls.

Outside of Spencer Rattler, who rushed four times for 43 yards on scrambles, Dakereon Joyner was the Gamecocks’ leading rusher. Pro Football Focus credits him with 23 yards rushing by Pro Football Focus with 24 of those coming after contact.

Eight of South Carolina’s 22 rushes (36 percent) gained either no yards or were dropped behind the line of scrimmage. It got to a point where Loggains had to run what teams generally call run replacements. Teams design those passes to be out quickly while getting the ball into space to serve in place of a standard run play.

The Gamecocks did that to a degree with a few screens, three-step drops and empty sets, Loggains said. But he knows at some point South Carolina is going to have to be able to move the ball on the ground to win games.

“There are going to be games where a three-step (drop) or empty (sets) are run plays. Or a screen is a run play,” Loggains said. “As the game went on, those three steps and empties became run plays. Can you live that way? No. but you play each game doing whatever you have to do to find the formula to help you win. That was the formula in that one.”

The truth about where the blame lies–and Loggains even said it Wednesday–falls in the middle between a few different position groups. It takes all 11 guys offensively to make a run play work.

The line has to block while the back hits the right hole. But the quarterback also has to take the right and most efficient steps to the back and finish the handoff while the receivers and tight ends have to seal the perimeter.

The Gamecocks weren’t good enough at any of it Saturday and it showed.

According to PFF, two of South Carolina’s rushes were gap-scheme runs while 13 were zone scheme–largely inside or outside zone–with four scrambles.

“You look at why we were not successful. Did we lose one-on-one battles? Were our combinations good? Did we run into the right looks? Did we run the play we wanted to run to the shade or is it better to the three (technique) and did we account for digging out safeties by the receiver?” Loggains said.

“Are we running enough play-action passes to hold the backside end? You look at everything. And that’s the process this week. We’re doing everything we can to make sure our players are in positions to be successful.”

South Carolina draws now a Furman team that returns a ton of experience defensively off a unit that allowed just 4.5 yards per carry (sack-adjusted) last year. In the Paladins’ season opener and adjusting for sacks, Furman allowed 82 yards on 31 carries (2.6 yards per carry).