The injured list continues to get longer as South Carolina prepares to face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Athens Saturday.

Against Furman, the Gamecocks were without defensive backs Nick Emmanwori and David Spaulding; defensive linemen Jatius Geer and offensive linemen Cason Henry and Markee Anderson.

During the game, defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. and receiver Ahmarean Brown both were injured in the first half and did not return to the game.

At his Sunday teleconference, USC head coach Shane Beamer said there was positive progress for Anderson and Geer saying the staff hopes to have both back this week. He listed them as probable.

Beamer again addressed the media Tuesday saying everyone on the list (minus Henry) is questionable.

“They all did a little bit in practice (Tuesday), except Ahmarean but we expect him to do some stuff later this week,” Beamer said. “We’ll see how everybody progresses throughout the week.”

Beamer was asked specifically about Emmanwori who was named freshman All-American a year ago. The sophomore has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered against North Carolina.

“(Hamstrings) are things that can linger through the season if you don’t let them heal the right way,” Beamer said. “You don’t want to rush things, but we’re smart with it. He practiced (Tuesday) and was limited but looked good.”

In his opening remarks, Beamer said his team expects a big challenge as they open Southeastern Conference play against Georgia.

“This will be the best offense we’ve faced this season, because of the weapons they have everywhere on the field. Everyone knows the respect I have for (Georgia head coach) Kirby Smart, his coaching staff and the way they do things.”