South Carolina’s trip through the car wash that is SEC Media Days is over, and the Gamecocks’ first foray into talking season has its quotes.

Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler, Kai Kroeger and Tonka Hemingway spoke for a few hours Thursday morning, previewing what 2023 could look like for South Carolina.

It’s Media Day, so it’s always hard to glean a ton from the slew of press conference quotes, but here are a few key takeaways.

Elijah Caldwell will have a role on this team

This was really the first time South Carolina players and Shane Beamer spoke about the freshmen who enrolled over the summer, and one name kept coming up in Elijah Caldwell.

Nyck Harbor was the talk early but Spencer Rattler brought up Caldwell on two different occasions as someone who can help the Gamecocks offensively as a freshman.

Caldwell was a West Virginia commitment who ultimately signed at South Carolina after a standout senior season at Northwestern. It seems like he’s making a really good impression early in his career with a chance to make an impact as a freshman.

Tonka Hemingway’s spot coming into focus

Hemingway is the linchpin to what South Carolina is doing along the defensive line and it looks like there’s a clearer vision on what he’ll focus on this season.

The rising senior said he’s primarily worked and talked about playing on the interior this season, which makes sense with South Carolina needing someone with his skill set filling the void Zacch Pickens left.

That’s not to say he won’t play defensive end at times–Hemingway even said he’s going to play wherever they need him to–but it seems like his priority right now is focusing on playing inside.

Carolina confident, afraid of complacency

There is confidence emanating from South Carolina players and Shane Beamer entering the 2023 season. Rattler was incredibly confident about what this iteration of the Gamecocks’ offense will look like, and Hemingway was bullish on the newcomers on the defensive line and Kai Kroeger was eager to see the special teams take yet another step forward.

In truth, it’s hard for a team not to be optimistic and confident at this point in the year. Players haven’t even put pads on yet and there are no games on the docket for at least a month. But there’s a kind of excitement South Carolina players put out by the Gamecocks.

They also spoke extensively about not getting complacent and understanding for as good as the upsets against Tennessee and Clemson there was plenty of ugly in losses to Missouri and Florida.

The roster is set

This isn’t massively breaking news, but Shane Beamer mentioned Thursday morning to the local media the Gamecocks weren’t exploring any other options in the transfer portal as preseason camp approaches.

It’s tough to add pieces this close to camp, but schools have done it and the Gamecocks have brought in players in August in previous years and under previous regimes.

With that news from Beamer, the roster largely is what it is heading into the preseason good, bad or ugly. South Carolina certainly has good pieces to work with and a stable of talent, but there are depth questions and concerns still at a few spots like running back, defensive end and along the offensive line.

If South Carolina is going to find answers to those questions, those will come from the current roster.