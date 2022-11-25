Benedict eyes another first

Benedict College football looks to continue its 'season of firsts' Saturday when they play host to Wingate in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Since the beginning of the season, Benedict head coach Chennis Berry has preached to his team about finishing each week 1-0. The Tigers have completed that mission for 11-straight weeks.

Prior to the season Berry had each of his players read "Chop Wood, Carry Water" by Joshua Medcalf.

“(The book) is all about surrendering the outcome and falling in love with the process of becoming great,” Berry said. “We don’t worry about the end goal, we want our players to focus on the journey and being the best they can be that day.”

Berry said his team has fallen in love with the process of going 1-0 each week.

The Tigers completed their first undefeated season, won their first SIAC football championship and will be hosting their first-ever NCAAA playoff appearance.

"Our players are a in a great spot," Berry said during his coaches show this week. "It's a new season, whatever happened from Week Zero to Week 11 has nothing to do with right now."

After being selected as the No. 1 seed in Region II, Benedict was awarded a first-round bye. Berry said the Tigers worked on fundamentals as they prepared to find out who their opponent would be.

"We spent last week working on us," Berry said. "We focused on fundamentals and used the time to get some guys healthy. Now we know we're playing Wingate, so we're locked in."

The Bulldogs defeated No. 4 seed Virginia Union 32-7 to advance to Saturday's second-round game.

"(Wingate) does a really good job, especially on defense," Berry said. "They rank near the top of just about every category in Division II. Offensively, they have a veteran quarterback that likes to spread the ball around."

Wingate's defense outscored Virginia Union as Jordan Thomas and Jaquan Edwards each returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs added a safety.

Quarterback Shaw Crocker threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs.

Berry said his team is blessed to be in a position to host its first-ever playoff game Saturday.

"It brings joy to your heart," Berry said. "All the hard work you put in, it doesn't happen overnight. It takes a village to build a program and I just have to thank our coaches, our players, the (Benedict) administration and the community."

Benedict and Wingate are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.