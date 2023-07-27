Pittsburgh will have a different challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire made sure Wednesday to wear his 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference championship ring — bulky and hard to miss as it enveloped much of his right pinky finger.

Same goes for Pat Narduzzi.

"Nobody reminded me to bring my ring today," the Panthers' coach said during the league's "ACC Kickoff" preseason media days.

The Panthers' title run two years ago marked a rare bit of success for the old Coastal Division. Pitt was the only team from that topsy-turvy division to win the ACC title game against the Atlantic Division winner since 2010.

But with the league having eliminated divisions this fall, the path to contention figures to be much different.

"I think it will be because if it's the Coastal compared to (the Atlantic), they had to beat Clemson," Pitt offensive lineman Matt Goncalves said. "But our (division), it was up for grabs every time. So now I feel like it definitely could be more of a competition getting into that championship game for sure."

Pittsburgh beat Wake Forest in the 2021 title game, marking the end of perennial power Clemson's six-year run atop the league. Still, the Panthers won that year's regular-season meeting with the Tigers, who returned to the Atlantic and ACC summit last year.

That's why Narduzzi dismisses the notion things will be tougher for teams in the former Coastal Division, which had every team win the division at least once after 2013.

"You took care of business," Narduzzi said. "When you are in the Atlantic or in the Coastal Division, pretty much you have to beat Clemson to get there, correct?"

Virginia moving forward

Virginia's first season under Tony Elliott abruptly ended in tragedy after the shooting death of three players, which led the school to call off its last two games. Receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed in the November shooting, while running back Mike Hollins was wounded.

Elliott said his returning players have "accepted the challenge" that comes with returning to the sport.

"They understood that they have a responsibility to Lavel, Devin, and D'Sean to move forward in the right way, not moving on," Elliott said. "There's a difference. That was a big message within the program is we're not moving on. We're never going to forget this. We're not going to put this to the side and act like it didn't happen.

"Unfortunately for us, it's our new normal. It's a part of our lives and will be a part of our lives forever, and we'll constantly be reminded of it."

UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina star quarterback Drake Maye figures he has the perfect resource to help him navigate the challenges ahead in a season of high expectations.

Speaking during the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason football media days, Maye said he has been in contact with current NFL quarterback Sam Howell as a sounding board.

"Just trying to soak up all I can from him because he's lived it and I want to be in the position he's at," Maye said.

Maye is being mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate and future pro passer for a team aiming to contend for an ACC title.

Tar Heels going to try to stay healthy

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson is eager to hit the field again — and stay healthy after injury concerns the past two years.

The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior was an all-conference performer in 2020 after leading the league with 108 tackles. But, already coming off shoulder surgery, Wilson hurt his other shoulder in the second game of 2021 and missed the rest of the year.

Wilson also missed time early last season before finishing with 83 tackles. He said battling through those issues have given him a more mature mindset.

"That mentality that comes with that and just understanding that nothing is guaranteed in this life and you got to give your 100% every percent of the time," he said.