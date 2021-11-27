ACC FOOTBALL: No. 21 Wake Forest beats BC, clinches ACC title game berth

BOSTON — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson had no complaints about sharing the screen on his postgame video call.

“Say hello to our new friend,” he said, holding up the ACC’s Atlantic Division trophy after the No. 21 Demon Deacons beat Boston College 41-10 to advance to the conference title game.

“We knew what was at stake. It was as big of a game as we’ve coached and played in," Clawson said. "We knew what we had to do.”

Sam Hartman threw for three touchdowns and ran for another on Saturday as the Demon Deacons earned the right to play Pittsburgh next weekend for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

It would be Wake Forest's first ACC title since 2006, which was also the only other time in more than a century of football that it has won 10 or more games.

“We’ve got a game next week, and our goal was to be the ACC champions,” Clawson said. “There’s still meat on the bone. There’s still a lot to play for. We’re happy, but we’re certainly not satisfied.”

While North Carolina State hoped for a BC win that would deliver the division crown to the Wolfpack, the Demon Deacons opened an early 14-0 lead and scored the last 24 points of the game.

No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Brock Bowers, and No. 1 Georgia finished its undefeated regular season by overwhelming Georgia Tech (3-9) in Atlanta.

Georgia (12-0) gained momentum for next week's much-anticipated Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta. It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

Georgia, which began the day leading the nation with its averages of 7.5 points and 236 yards allowed, posted its third shutout while giving up only 171 yards.

Miami 47, Duke 10

Tyler Van Dyke threw for three touchdowns and 381 yards and Miami wrapped up the regular season by winning for the fifth time in its last six games, beating Duke in Durham.

Miami (7-5, 5-3) broke away with a 20-point second quarter for a 30-10 halftime lead. The Hurricanes outgained Duke 356-85 in the first half.

Duke (3-9, 0-8), which lost its eighth game in a row, finished with its first winless ACC record since 2007. Its losing streak in conference games is now 13. Duke has won just six of its last 29 games.

Florida 24, Florida State 21

Anthony Richardson came off the bench and led Florida over rival Florida State in Gainesville that made the Gators bowl eligible a week after firing coach Dan Mullen.

Richardson replaced turnover-prone Emory Jones early in third quarter and played significant snaps for the first time in a month. The dynamic freshman completed 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to Justin Shorter that gave the Gators (6-6) some breathing room in a tight game.

Dameon Pierce took over from there, going untouched for a 2-yard score after running around and through the Seminoles (5-7). His touchdown came four plays after Pierce was penalized 15 yards for continuing to participate without a helmet; it was ripped off during an 8-yard run. Pierce finished with 62 yards on the ground.

Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24

Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown, caught a pass for another and Virginia Tech ran for 320 yards to beat Virginia in Charlottesville.

Burmeister, who also ran for 115 yards, hit Tayvion Robinson for a 61-yard touchdown and caught a 3-yard pass from Robinson on a double-reverse as the Hokies (6-6, 4-4) won for the 17th time in the last 18 meetings. They also achieved bowl eligibility for the 28th time in 29 years.

Virginia (6-6, 4-4), limited to three second-half points, drove to the Virginia Tech 9 after recovering a fumble with just over 3 minutes left, but Brennan Armstrong's pass to Ra'Shaun Henry in the end zone on fourth-and 13 from the 14 with 35 seconds left fell incomplete, capping a wild final few minutes.

