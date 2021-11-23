Florida turns to Knox after Mullen firing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Greg Knox is stepping in for Dan Mullen for the second time in five years. A 27-year veteran of Southeastern Conference football and a winner in his only game as an interim head coach, Knox knows how to handle a staff. He knows how to handle players. He knows how to handle himself.

One thing he won't handle: Mullen's former Florida office.

"I walked by there and looked in, but that's about it," Knox said Monday.

Knox has the daunting task of pulling together Florida following a tumultuous few weeks that saw the Gators (5-6) fire Mullen, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach/run game coordinator John Hevesy.

Florida, which has lost nine of its last 11 games against Power Five teams, will try to end the regular season on a positive note when it hosts rival Florida State (5-6) on Saturday. The winner will become bowl eligible.

No one would be surprised to see the Gators stumble again in the Swamp after all they've been through. Then again, Knox is confident enough to believe he has a chance to get a program that's been in a nosedive for a month turned around in days.

It probably helps that he beat Louisville and star quarterback Lamar Jackson as Mississippi State's interim coach for the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl.

"I can't even tell you the number of text messages, Twitter messages, Facebook messages I got from former players that saw that I was in his position," Knox said. "They know, and they were like, 'Hey, I know you'll get the job done. I know you'll do a great job.' It's confidence. It's relaxation. I'm relaxed in this situation."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0