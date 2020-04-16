F. Marion moving to Conference Carolinas

Francis Marion University athletic department officials announced Thursday that the school will move to join the Conference Carolinas beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
The Patriots will continue to compete in the Peach Belt Conference for the 2020-21 year.
Earlier this week, the Conference Carolinas Presidents voted unanimously in favor of adding Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke as the 12th and 13th members of the NCAA Division II conference.
This will be UNCP’s second time as a member of Conference Carolinas (1976-92), while FMU will be joining Conference Carolinas for the first time – only the school’s third conference affiliation.
“I am excited about this announcement -- for our student-body, our nearly 300 student-athletes, our alumni, and fans,” FMU president Dr. Fred Carter said. “We join a conference that includes institutions located closer to home geographically. Less travel time means less time spent out of the classrooms for our students. We are joining what we think is one of the finest Division II conferences in the country- a conference that puts an enormous emphasis on body, mind, and soul in the development of student athletes.”
“I am equally thrilled with this announcement,” FMU director of athletics Murray Hartzler said. “Leading an intercollegiate athletic department, you are always on the lookout for what can enhance your program. When this opportunity came around, it was an obvious decision to make."
"We join a well-established conference more in our location footprint that includes institutions we have been playing on the athletic fields for nearly 50 years.”
Francis Marion opened its doors in 1970 with an athletic program that sponsored men's basketball, men's golf, and men's and women's tennis. Today, the program includes 14 sports – seven each for men and women.
As a member of the Peach Belt Conference, Francis Marion twice earned the PBC Commissioner's Cup trophy, signifying the most successful all-around athletic program in the conference; captured 15 regular-season titles; won nine tournament championships; and is annually among the leaders in the PBC in students qualifying for the Presidents’ (academic) Honor Roll, which requires a B average.
“This is a historic day for Conference Carolinas,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Our goal each and every day is to work to make our league better. We have accomplished that and so much more with the addition of Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke. These two top-notch institutions align tremendously with our conference beliefs. We are thrilled to have them join to help us continue to lead the way in the classroom, in the community and at the highest levels of competition as we strive to be Champions in Body, Mind and Soul.”
