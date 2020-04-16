F. Marion moving to Conference Carolinas

As a member of the Peach Belt Conference, Francis Marion twice earned the PBC Commissioner's Cup trophy, signifying the most successful all-around athletic program in the conference; captured 15 regular-season titles; won nine tournament championships; and is annually among the leaders in the PBC in students qualifying for the Presidents’ (academic) Honor Roll, which requires a B average.

“This is a historic day for Conference Carolinas,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Our goal each and every day is to work to make our league better. We have accomplished that and so much more with the addition of Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke. These two top-notch institutions align tremendously with our conference beliefs. We are thrilled to have them join to help us continue to lead the way in the classroom, in the community and at the highest levels of competition as we strive to be Champions in Body, Mind and Soul.”