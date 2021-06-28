Ex-Clemson LB dies at 41; Altroy Bodrick was native of Cameron

CLEMSON – Former Clemson linebacker Altroy Bodrick, who played 42 games at linebacker over the 1998-2002 seasons, passed away due to an apparent heart attack on June 25. He was 41 years old.

For his career, Bodrick started 18 games, including all 13 during his final year, the 2002 season. He had 151 career tackles, including 13 tackles for loss for 47 yards. He had one interception, six passes broken up and four recovered fumbles over his 1,185 plays of action.

“In losing Altroy to an early death, I lost a best friend and we all lost an incredible human being,” said former teammate Chad Carson, a fellow starter at linebacker for the Tigers. “Altroy, known to his friends as Troy, was a dedicated father, husband, family member, friend and leader, who loved life and spread his infectious smile and laugh wherever he went.

“And of course, Troy loved sports. He always remained loyal to his former teams – the Clemson Tigers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – because they had believed in him. For that he was grateful.

“But Troy loved any sport just for the pure enjoyment of the strategy, the technique and the craft of it. He appreciated excellence in sports and in human beings, because excellence was what he was about at his core.”