Dick Sheridan picked for College Football Hall of Fame
IRVING, Texas – A coach with Orangeburg roots has been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in the 2020 class.

Former N.C. State and Furman head coach Dick Sheridan is one of two coaches joining 17 first team all-America players as selected from the national ballot of 76 players and five coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, the 101 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks and the NFF Veterans Committee candidates.

Sheridan won the 1971 Class AAAA state championship at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, compiling a 13-0 record. In 1978, he was named head coach at Furman, where he went on to win five Southern Conference titles and led the Paladins to the 1985 NCAA Division 1-AA National Championship game. Sheridan became head coach at N.C. State in 1986 and led the Wolfpack to a 52-29-3 mark with six bowl appearances in seven seasons. He was 1985 AFCA FCS National and Region II Coach of the Year

TD CLUB: Dick Sheridan, former coaches and players recall building up to '71 O-W football state title team

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, National Football Foundation chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

Sheridan, Brown joining hall of fame

The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by ETT on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The announcement of the 2020 Class was made Wednesday during the noon ET edition of "SportsCenter" on ESPN2.

"We want to thank ESPN for the opportunity to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class during 'SportsCenter,'" said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "Today's announcement shines a light on the accomplishments of some of college football's greatest legends."

WELCOMING THE PRODIGAL SON: 63-year-old surgeon back in fold but still regrets not playing as senior with his football brothers

Sheridan is joined by former Virginia defensive back Anthony Poindexter in representing the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2020 class.

O-W title team helped unite Orangeburg in '71

“The accomplishments of N.C. State’s Dick Sheridan and Virginia’s Anthony Poindexter speak for themselves, and we are pleased they will be recognized by the National Football Foundation as part of this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “The ACC congratulates both of our honorees as well as the other members of the 2020 class.”

Here are other members of the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class:

  • Lomas Brown – OT, Florida (1981-84)
  • Keith Byars – RB, Ohio State (1982-85)
  • Eric Crouch – QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)
  • Eric Dickerson – RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82)
  • Glenn Dorsey – DT, LSU (2004-07)
  • Jumbo Elliott – OT, Michigan (1984-87)
  • Jason Hanson – PK, Washington State (1988-91)
  • E.J. Henderson – LB, Maryland (1999-2002)
  • E.J. Junior – DE, Alabama (1977-80)
  • Steve McNair – QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)
  • Cade McNown – QB, UCLA (1995-98)
  • Leslie O'Neal – DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)
  • David Pollack – DE, Georgia (2001-04)
  • Bob Stein – DE, Minnesota (1966-68)
  • Michael Westbrook – WR, Colorado (1991-94)
  • Elmo Wright – WR, Houston (1968-70
  • Coach Andy Talley – 258-155-2 (62.4%); St. Lawrence [NY] (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016)
