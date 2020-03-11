Dick Sheridan picked for College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, Texas – A coach with Orangeburg roots has been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in the 2020 class.

Former N.C. State and Furman head coach Dick Sheridan is one of two coaches joining 17 first team all-America players as selected from the national ballot of 76 players and five coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, the 101 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks and the NFF Veterans Committee candidates.

Sheridan won the 1971 Class AAAA state championship at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, compiling a 13-0 record. In 1978, he was named head coach at Furman, where he went on to win five Southern Conference titles and led the Paladins to the 1985 NCAA Division 1-AA National Championship game. Sheridan became head coach at N.C. State in 1986 and led the Wolfpack to a 52-29-3 mark with six bowl appearances in seven seasons. He was 1985 AFCA FCS National and Region II Coach of the Year

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, National Football Foundation chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."