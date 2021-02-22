Deion Sanders angry over 'stolen' items

“So how do you think it feels, coming back and having just (been) teary-eyed because the guys presented me with the game ball, one of the best moments I’ve ever had in my professional sports career emotionally, and then you go into your locker room, your coaches office, and you notice that you don’t even have a phone to call your mama, to call your girl, to call your kids because it’s been stolen. You don’t even have the hats that you wore here. We’re gonna find out who did it.

“It’s always a method to the madness. There’s always a message intertwined with what I’m trying to come across. I’d never get up here and ramble without having a message and not having a point in trying to grow people, trying to mature people, trying to progress people. That was foolish. What happened today was foolish. What happened with the boombox, that guy didn’t know that was my car. He had no way of knowing it. He found out, and he handled his business and I’ve got much love for him. This fool knew what he was doing today. He knew what he was doing without a shadow of a doubt.

“So that’s a whole different game that we’re playing. That was intentional and malicious. The other one was not. He was just doing what he does. God forbid, that’s what his life has chosen. I wanted to hire him, but he never came forward to give him the opportunity to make some real money and have a real job and be proud of his keep at the end of the day. What happened today, that was ignorant. That was malicious. That was a personal attack.”

This story includes reports from T&D Staff Writer Bradley Harris and S.C. State Sports Information Director Kendrick Lewis.

