COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Vanderbilt survives with score on wild pitch

“We just had to tie it up,” he said, ”so good for the kids. They didn’t back down. They’ve been tough. They’ve showed a lot of resiliency and played a lot of one-run games — regional, super regional, tonight. So nothing’s been easy for the group.”

Bradfield said when he saw the way the ball came out of Beck's hand, it was game over.

“I know curveballs like that for a catcher, any catcher — doesn’t matter elite or whatever level — are hard to catch,” he said. “When I saw that, I knew it was going to give us a chance.”

Stanford left the bases loaded in the fourth and eighth innings and stranded a total of 11 runners.

Vanderbilt came to Omaha 1-13 when trailing after six innings. The Commodores have been in that situation in both of their wins in Omaha, having come back from a 5-3 deficit to win 7-6 in 12 innings against Arizona on Saturday.

Three of Stanford’s first four runs were unearned, with Vanderbilt committing three errors for the second time in three CWS games after having three errors in only two of their previous 60.