COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Campbell signs with Brewers
COLUMBIA - University of South Carolina junior infielder Noah Campbell has signed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Campbell joins TJ Shook as Gamecocks who have signed free-agent contracts with the Brewers.
Campbell, a native of Durham, N.C., hit .256 with a double, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI in 14 games played in 2020. He had a six-game hitting streak from Feb. 15-23 and was 8-for-11 in stolen bases, which was tied for fifth in the SEC. In his three seasons in Columbia, Campbell had 10 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 RBI. Campbell was drafted by the Brewers in the 19th round coming out of high school in 2017.
Campbell and Shook join Graham Lawson, who signed with the Chicago Cubs in June and Carmen Mlodzinski, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 31st selection in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Wofford sets football times
SPARTANBURG – Wofford College has announced the game times for the 2020 home football games. The first two home contests (The Citadel and Mercer) will kick off at 6 p.m., with the remaining three home games (S.C. State, VMI and East Tennessee) beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Wofford is looking to continue the success of the 2019 season, in which the Terriers won the Southern Conference Championship for the third straight season. Overall the team was 8-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. The Terriers advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the fourth straight season.
Season tickets for 2020 are still available by calling 865-597-4090. If changes are made to the schedule due to COVID-19, payments can be refunded or applied to future seasons.
The Southern Conference television schedule will be announced at a later date. The Terriers are scheduled to report to campus on July 23 to begin preseason training.
MEAC names male athlete of year
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has named Ian McBorrough from Morgan State University as the 2020 Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
“Congratulations to Ian McBorrough,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas said. “He’s had an absolutely phenomenal career at Morgan State University, not only as a student-athlete, but academically and in extracurricular activities as well. I wish him continued success and I would like to thank his family and all of the people who had a positive influence on him.”
A native of Essex, Md., McBorrough competed in the sport of football for four seasons and led the MEAC with 111 total tackles (65 solo) this past season, averaging 9.2 stops a game. His 11.0 tackles for loss this past season were tied for the ninth-most in the conference, and McBorrough also had 2.0 sacks on the year.
Named First Team All-MEAC in 2018 and 2019, McBorrough was also named to the 2019 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year award. He was third in the MEAC in sacks in 2018 with six.
For his career, McBorrough tallied 253 tackles, fifth-most in program history.
Wofford names 2020 hall of fame class
SPARTANBURG – Former Wofford College student-athletes Maggie Bosley ’14, Karl Cochran ’15, Rob Galloway ’15 and Forrest Lasso ’15 have been selected by the Hall of Fame Committee of the Wofford College Terrier Club Board of Directors as the 2020 inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
In addition, the Hall of Fame will honor Converse Draper as the Distinguished Service Award recipient and Mary Ann Phillips as an Honorary Letterman.
A date for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced later.
Maggie Bosley was a first team All-Southern Conference selection for the women’s soccer team. Karl Cochran was named Southern Conference Player of the Year as a senior and led the men’s basketball team to the 2014 and 2015 NCAA Tournament. Rob Galloway was a three-time All-Southern Conference selection for the men’s tennis team, while Forrest Lasso from the men’s soccer team earned All-America honors.
