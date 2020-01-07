Wofford announces football schedule
SPARTANBURG – Wofford College has announced the 2020 football schedule, which features home games against Southern Conference foes The Citadel, Mercer, VMI and East Tennessee State, along with a road game at South Carolina.
Wofford is looking to continue the success of the 2019 season, in which the Terriers won the Southern Conference championship for the third straight season. Overall the team was 8-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. The Terriers advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the fourth straight season.
South Carolina State will visit Gibbs Stadium on Oct. 3 to complete a home-and-home series that began with a win by the Bulldogs last season in Orangeburg.
2020 Wofford Football Schedule
Sept. 5 at Furman *
Sept. 12 The Citadel *
Sept. 19 Mercer *
Sept. 26 at Samford *
Oct. 3 South Carolina State
Oct. 10 at Chattanooga *
Oct. 17 VMI *
Oct. 24 OPEN
Oct. 31 at Western Carolina *
Nov. 7 at Gardner-Webb *
Nov. 14 East Tennessee State *
Nov. 21 at South Carolina
* Southern Conference games
Mack, Britt are award candidates
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Claflin University women’s basketball senior forward Shakarri Mack and men’s basketball graduate center Haneef Britt are among 22 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball student-athletes selected as candidates for the 2020 CIAA Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award as announced by the conference office.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as a senior (graduate student) and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Mack, who is scheduled to receive her degree in business marketing with a concentration in finance in May 2020, is third on the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 8.5 and 4.9, respectively.
Britt, who is currently pursuing his MBA at Claflin, received his degree in business administration with a minor in psychology in May 2019. On the season, he is averaging 2.2 points, 1.2 rebounds with four blocks.
Fan balloting will take place Jan. 21 through Feb. 10 at LowesCIAASCA.com, the award website will contain information about each candidate and the overall program.
Sharpe gets preseason honor
CLEMSON -- Sophomore utility player Davis Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) was named a preseason third-team All-American by Perfect Game on Tuesday. The two-way player was in the weekend rotation as a freshman in 2019 and was a contributor at the plate, primarily as the DH.
Sharpe was a John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award finalist in 2019, the only freshman among the five finalists. He garnered first-team freshman All-America honors by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game. Sharpe was also a Second-Team All-ACC selection as a starting pitcher, becoming the first Tiger freshman to be an All-ACC pitcher since 2000.
