COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Voorhees names men's basketball coach

DENMARK -- Coach Cabral Huff has officially joined the Voorhees College family as the new head men’s basketball coach.

He will now be leading the team as former head coach Derrick Mitchell, after six seasons, has gone to Wiley College.

Huff has a long history with coaching and serving in the athletics arena. He has coached varsity high school girls and boys and men’s college basketball teams, served as director of basketball operations, and assistant athletics director. Prior to coming to Voorhees, he served as the head boys varsity basketball coach for the Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta.

Huff said he looks forward to continuing the tradition of the Voorhees men's basketball program by being a servant leader to young men, the institution and community.

“The challenge we have in front of us is why we have to be better not for ourselves, but for someone else. That mentality of building from scratch with tough love and our hard hat mentality of never being outworked will lead to focused intensity over time multiplied by God which equals unstoppable momentum.”