COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Voorhees names men's basketball coach

DENMARK -- Coach Cabral Huff has officially joined the Voorhees College family as the new head men’s basketball coach.
He will now be leading the team as former head coach Derrick Mitchell, after six seasons, has gone to Wiley College.
Huff has a long history with coaching and serving in the athletics arena. He has coached varsity high school girls and boys and men’s college basketball teams, served as director of basketball operations, and assistant athletics director. Prior to coming to Voorhees, he served as the head boys varsity basketball coach for the Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta.
Huff said he looks forward to continuing the tradition of the Voorhees men's basketball program by being a servant leader to young men, the institution and community.
“The challenge we have in front of us is why we have to be better not for ourselves, but for someone else. That mentality of building from scratch with tough love and our hard hat mentality of never being outworked will lead to focused intensity over time multiplied by God which equals unstoppable momentum.”
He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Morehouse College and a teacher certification in English for grades 6-12 from Mercer University. Also, Huff earned a master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University.
Charlene Johnson, director of athletics and vice president for student affairs, said she is excited about coach Huff leading the men’s basketball program.
“His skill set and love of the game will be contagious for our team. Our athletic administration looks forward to working with coach Huff as he continues to build upon our great legacy in basketball here at Voorhees College.”
Moton Preseason All-MEAC
NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State senior guard Heniaya Moton was named to the Preseason All-MEAC Second Team the league announced.
All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Moton led the team in scoring with 12.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while scoring 20 or more in eight games, including a career-high 33 points in a 60-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore (1/20/20).
The 2021 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 8-13 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.
Carolina, N.C. State agree to 2-year deal
The University of South Carolina and North Carolina State University will renew their rivalry on the gridiron during the 2030 and 2031 football seasons, the two schools announced.
The Gamecocks and Wolfpack will meet at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030, then South Carolina will make the return trip to Raleigh the following year, opening the 2031 season in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.
South Carolina leads the all-time series by a slim 28-26-4 margin.
A&M game time on hold
The game time and television network for the South Carolina-Texas A&M football game on Nov. 7 at Williams-Brice Stadium will be determined after the games of Oct. 31, the Southeastern Conference announced.
The game, which was previously designated as a 7:30 p.m. kick, is now scheduled for either 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 pm ET on SEC Network.
Tigers-Irish at 7:30 on NBC
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have confirmed the Nov. 7 Clemson-Notre Dame game from South Bend, Ind., will be a 7:30 p.m. contest on NBC.
