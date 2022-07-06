COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Staley's Gamecocks learn SEC foes

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball learned Wednesday at which location it will play each of its 16 SEC games in the 2022-23 season.

The slate includes home-and-home series with Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky as the Gamecocks look to repeat as SEC regular-season champions. Conference play is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Dec. 29, this season.

Five of the Gamecocks' home SEC games will be against 2022 NCAA Tournament participants with Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and LSU making their way to Colonial Life Arena. Auburn, Missouri and Texas A&M will also make trips to Columbia in 2022-23.

In addition to the three teams that South Carolina will play twice, the Gamecocks will travel to four other postseason participants. Ole Miss and Tennessee both played in the NCAA Tournament with the Lady Vols advancing to the Sweet 16. Alabama and Vanderbilt reached the WNIT quarterfinals and round of 16, respectively. Mississippi State will also host the reigning national champions.

The Gamecocks have won six SEC regular-season championships in the last nine seasons, the most recent coming in 2021-22. South Carolina won four straight from 2013-14 through 2017-18, and, after two seasons coming in second, returned to the top step in 2019-20.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is 167-55 in SEC play with that .752 winning percentage second only to Tennessee's Pat Summitt (.874) in league history. Her 167 conference wins are the most among active league coaches and third all-time.

Clemson adds to hoops staff

CLEMSON – Amanda Butler has announced the addition of Lindsay Shade and Julie Fournier to the women’s basketball staff for the 2022-23 season.

Shade joins the Tigers as the director of quality control and comes to Clemson with over 15 years of coaching experience, including six years as the head coach at Anderson (Indiana) University.

The Ravens punched their ticket to the 2019-20 HCAC Tournament as a No. 4 seed. Anderson held teams to only 56.3 points per game, which ranked second in the conference. Among HCAC leaders, the Ravens also finished first in 3-point field-goal percentage defense and second in field-goal percentage defense.

Fournier joins the staff as Clemson’s first-ever director of player development. In her role, Fournier will assist in helping develop players’ individual brands, as well as working with women’s basketball student-athletes in the new NIL era.

As a player, Fournier spent time at Sante Fe College (2017-2019) before finishing her career at Colorado Christian University (2019-2021).

Noble-Watson gets CoSIDA award

LAS VEGAS – Columbia College Sports Information Director Romanda Noble-Watson received the CoSIDA 25-Year Award June 29 during the 2022 CoSIDA Convention.

The award is given annually to CoSIDA members who have worked for a quarter of a century in the media relations field.

Noble-Watson began her career in 1997 at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), where she spent three and a half years. In addition to UMES, she has stints at Howard University, South Carolina State University and Claflin University throughout her 25-year career.

Noble-Watson began her stint at Columbia College in August 2022.