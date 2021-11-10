COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Staley signs top S.C. prospect

Staley inks top prospect
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Talaysia Cooper has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the university and play for the Gamecocks. The Turbeville native will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.
"Keeping Talaysia here in South Carolina was a priority," Staley said. "She's in line with all the great South Carolina players that we have had the privilege of coaching. She is a big guard that plays both sides of the ball. Her versatility allows us to not only move her around, but the other guards on the floor as well. Her upside is endless, and we think our FAMS are going to love her game and her energy."
A 6-foot point guard, Cooper ranks No. 4 among the Class of 2022 at her position and No. 18 overall.
Clemson great Harvey White dies
CLEMSON — Former Clemson quarterback Harvey White, who led the Tigers to Atlantic Coast Conference championships in 1958 and 1959, has died. He was 83.
White was the starting quarterback for the Tigers under coach Frank Howard from 1957-1959. The team had a 24-8 record in White's starts and played in the Sugar Bowl in 1958 and the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1959.
Clemson finished nationally ranked twice with White as quarterback, 12th in The Associated Press poll in 1957 and 11th in 1959.
PC signs Dutch Fork standout
CLINTON – Presbyterian Blue Hose head men’s basketball coach Quinton Ferrell announced the signing of South Carolina prep standout Houston Jones, a 6-foot-4 guard from South Carolina’s Dutch Fork High School. Last year, Jones was an All-State selection after averaging 17 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
The Lexington native is a two-time All-Region selection who helped Dutch Fork capture the region championship in each of the last two years. Jones plays for his father Dutch Fork coach Bret Jones, who was an All-American player at Presbyterian in the early 1990s.
Hefley named to Payton list
CLINTON – Presbyterian College football redshirt sophomore quarterback Ren Hefley has been named to the 2021 Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List on Wednesday afternoon. The award is presented to the national offensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.
The Payton Award is in its 35th season in 2021 and is named for the Chicago Bears legendary running back. Past recipients of the include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance.
Gamecocks, Auburn play at night
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the 16th-ranked Auburn Tigers in a 7 p.m. game on Saturday, Nov. 20, the SEC office announced. The Gamecocks' final SEC contest of the season will be televised nationally on ESPN.