COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Staley signs top S.C. prospect

Staley inks top prospect

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Talaysia Cooper has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the university and play for the Gamecocks. The Turbeville native will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

"Keeping Talaysia here in South Carolina was a priority," Staley said. "She's in line with all the great South Carolina players that we have had the privilege of coaching. She is a big guard that plays both sides of the ball. Her versatility allows us to not only move her around, but the other guards on the floor as well. Her upside is endless, and we think our FAMS are going to love her game and her energy."

A 6-foot point guard, Cooper ranks No. 4 among the Class of 2022 at her position and No. 18 overall.

Clemson great Harvey White dies

CLEMSON — Former Clemson quarterback Harvey White, who led the Tigers to Atlantic Coast Conference championships in 1958 and 1959, has died. He was 83.

White was the starting quarterback for the Tigers under coach Frank Howard from 1957-1959. The team had a 24-8 record in White's starts and played in the Sugar Bowl in 1958 and the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1959.