COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Staley gets national coaching honor

Staley gets national honor

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley was named USA Basketball National co-Coach of the Year, along with Gregg Popovich, in recognition of their leadership of gold-medal winning USA Basketball teams in 2021. This marks the third time Staley has been honored with the title as she shared the award in 2015 and earned it outright in 2018.

In addition to leading the U.S. to its record-tying seventh-straight Olympic gold medal, Staley also held the reins of the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup gold-medal winning team.

Boston SEC Player of Week

COLUMBIA --- South Carolina women's basketball junior forward Aliyah Boston was named the SEC Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Boston's 16-point, 16-rebound, seven-block outing in the Gamecocks' win over #8/7 Maryland delivered the award.

6 on Steele squads

Six University of South Carolina football players were recognized on Phil Steele's All-SEC and All-America squads.

Senior defensive back Jaylan Foster earned a spot on the first-team All-SEC unit and was a third-team All-American.

Senior placekicker Parker White earned second team All-SEC accolades and was an honorable mention All-American.

Senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare joined White on Steele's second-team All-SEC unit.

Three Gamecocks -- wide receiver Josh Vann, cornerback Cam Smith and kick returner Juju McDowell -- earned fourth-team All-SEC accolades, according to Steele.

