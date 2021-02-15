COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: South Carolina women drop to second in AP poll

UConn is back in a familiar spot: at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
For the ninth consecutive season, the Huskies have reached the pinnacle of the women's AP Top 25, receiving 26 first-place votes from a 30-member national media panel Monday.
Coach Geno Auriemma's team beat previous No. 1 South Carolina in overtime a week ago in a 1-vs-2 matchup. The Gamecocks fell one spot to second in the poll. They received two first-place votes.
This is the third consecutive week there's been a different No. 1 team in the poll. That hadn't happened since 2012-13 when Stanford, UConn and Baylor each took a turn in the top spot. There haven't been four straight weeks with different No. 1s since 2004.
UConn now has been No. 1 for at least one week every season since 2012-13. Stanford and South Carolina have the next longest active streaks, at two years.
"It becomes a little more meaningful or significant when you see some programs and where they were nine years ago and where they are today," Auriemma said. "You appreciate it for sure when you see how hard it is that other really, really good programs (don't do it). It does bring a sense of, yeah we're fortunate that we put ourselves in that position every year."
The Huskies have been atop the poll 246 times since their first appearance there on Jan. 17, 1995.
Louisville, North Carolina State and Texas A&M round out the top five teams. The Aggies switched places with Stanford. Texas A&M (19-1) has gone 7-0 against ranked teams this year.
The Cardinal were sixth, followed by Baylor, UCLA, Maryland and Arizona to complete the first 10. The Aggies and Cardinal each got a first-place vote.
The NCAA on Monday night will reveal the top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament at this point in the season.
Game of the week
South Carolina at Tennessee, Thursday. The Gamecocks have won 31 consecutive Southeastern Conference games and will try to keep that streak going.
Gonzaga, Baylor sit
atop AP Top 25
The voters in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll are lined up with the committee that will select the NCAA Tournament field when it comes to which five teams are the nation's best.
Agreeing on the order beyond that isn't as simple.
Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor remained atop Monday's latest AP Top 25, where they have been for all 13 polls this season. And after Illinois rose one spot to No. 5, that put the top of the AP poll in sync with the initial rankings of the top 16 seeds released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee.
Among teams that didn't lose last week, AP voters were a bit higher on No. 7 Virginia (seeded ninth), No. 9 Oklahoma (12th), No. 11 Iowa (13th) and No. 12 Texas (15th) following wins that came later Saturday. In addition, Alabama rose three spots to No. 8 in the AP poll to pull closer to the committee's seeding of seventh overall shortly before the Crimson Tide scored 115 points in a win over against Georgia.
Sixth-ranked Houston (seeded eighth) didn't play after the committee released its rankings.
UCF hires former Auburn
coach Gus Malzahn
Gus Malzahn had planned take a season off from coaching and maybe do some TV work.
Then the UCF job opened up.
"I truly believe that this is a program of the future in college football," Malzahn said. "The reason I believe that is the foundation has been built."
Central Florida hired Malzahn as its coach Monday, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn.
Malzahn received a five-year deal with an annual salary of $2.3 million.
The 55-year-old Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. He led Auburn to the BCS title game in his first season as head coach in 2013, and was offensive coordinator at Auburn in 2010 when Cam Newton powered the Tigers to the national championship.
Malzahn said UCF can reach those lofty heights, too.
"The goal is very simple: Win championships and get into the College Football Playoff," he said.
Auburn fired Malzahn in December, paying a $21.5 million contract buyout to the coach, after the Tigers went 6-4 in 2020. The buyout had no mitigation clause and is not decreased by Malzahn taking another job.
UCF lost both its athletic director (Danny White) and football coach (Josh Heupel) to Tennessee last month. UCF hired Terry Mohajir as AD last week. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State during Malzahn's one season at the Sun Belt school. Arkansas State won a conference title that season before Malzahn returned to Auburn as head coach.
Mohajir said he called Malzahn even before he was officially announced as UCF's new athletic director to gauge the his interest in becoming the Knights' head coach.
Malzahn was very interested.
Malzahn said he had drawn some interest from other schools looking for a head coach over the last couple months, but he called it "nothing serious."
He was content to take a year off after more than three decades in coaching that started in Arkansas high schools.
"This coach has won at every level," Mohajir said.