COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: South Carolina women drop to second in AP poll

UConn is back in a familiar spot: at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.

For the ninth consecutive season, the Huskies have reached the pinnacle of the women's AP Top 25, receiving 26 first-place votes from a 30-member national media panel Monday.

Coach Geno Auriemma's team beat previous No. 1 South Carolina in overtime a week ago in a 1-vs-2 matchup. The Gamecocks fell one spot to second in the poll. They received two first-place votes.

This is the third consecutive week there's been a different No. 1 team in the poll. That hadn't happened since 2012-13 when Stanford, UConn and Baylor each took a turn in the top spot. There haven't been four straight weeks with different No. 1s since 2004.

UConn now has been No. 1 for at least one week every season since 2012-13. Stanford and South Carolina have the next longest active streaks, at two years.

"It becomes a little more meaningful or significant when you see some programs and where they were nine years ago and where they are today," Auriemma said. "You appreciate it for sure when you see how hard it is that other really, really good programs (don't do it). It does bring a sense of, yeah we're fortunate that we put ourselves in that position every year."