CLEMSON — With the announcement of the 2019 Football Writers Association of American All-America Team on Thursday, all five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA toward consensus status have been formally recognized for the 2019 football season. Four Clemson players earned at least one first-, second- or third-team All-America selection, including a unanimous honoree and an additional consensus selection this season.
To earn consensus status, players must appear on the first team of at least three of the five lists, with unanimous status being reserved for those who appear on all five.
By earning inclusion on all five first teams, linebacker Isaiah Simmons became only the sixth unanimous All-American in Clemson history. He joins Terry Kinard (1982), Gaines Adams (2006), C.J. Spiller (2009), Da’Quan Bowers (2010) and Christian Wilkins (2018) as the only unanimous All-Americans in school annals.
In addition to Simmons’ unanimous selection, offensive lineman John Simpson earned consensus All-America status by appearing on four of the five first-team lists. Clemson’s two consensus All-America selections tie the 1981, 1991 and 2015 seasons for the second-most in school history, trailing the 2018 squad's three selections last year.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — James Wiseman's college career has come to an end after just three games with the Memphis center and likely NBA lottery pick saying on social media he has withdrawn from school to begin focusing on his pro career rather than sitting out the rest of a 12-game NCAA suspension.
One of the three college games he played was the 97-64 season-opening win at home in the FedExForum against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, when Wiseman had a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds.
The 7-foot-1 freshman announced his decision Thursday in an Instagram post, saying he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.”
Wiseman was the top 2019 high school prospect and is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
ACC Network (ACCN), the new 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be live from Glendale, Ariz., for expanded coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl as part of ESPN’s MegaCast offerings.
ACCN will have more than 10 hours of dedicated programming on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, surrounding the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, including its signature studio shows Packer and Durham and The Huddle in advance of the CFP Semifinal featuring No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
OMAHA, Neb. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team's 2019 recruiting class has been selected as the ninth best in the country by D1Baseball.com.
The class is now nationally ranked by three organizations after Collegiate Baseball had Carolina at No. 3 and Baseball America had the Gamecocks at No. 11.
D1Baseball.com is releasing its rankings in groups of five, so the top five is not known, but Carolina is one of seven schools in the SEC ranked from Nos. 6-25. The recruiting class features six players (Andrew Peters, Brennan Milone, Noah Myers, Brannon Jordan, Thomas Farr and Jeff Heinrich) that were selected in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Clemson's class is ranked No. 13.
