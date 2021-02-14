COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SC State track teams have solid outing

SC State track teams have solid outing
The South Carolina State men’s and women’s track and field teams had a combined five top five finishes and overall ten top 10 performances, which included several personal records, Saturday at the USC Indoor Open hosted by the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Grabbing top five finishes for Coach Jerod Wims’ squads in a strong field, were the men’s 4x400 relay team of Devin Brewington, Waddell Rembert-Jett, Matron Thornton and Kailem Thomas, 2nd (3:22.79); Jada Banks, 4th in the mile run (5:06.53); the women’s 4x400 relay team “A” of Chanice Harris, Tanryn Thorn, Domonique Edmondson and Makylah Jones, 4th (4:00.84); Rembert-Jett, 4th in the men’s 60 meters (6.85); and the women’s 4x400 relay team “B” of Debrielle Williams, Makayla Jones, Banks and Stephanie Jobe, 5th (4:11.81).
Other strong showings included Dexter Ratliff, 8th in the men’s shot put (13.21m, 43-04.25 ft.); Dayani Johnson, 9th in the men’s long jump (6.63m, 21-09.00 ft.); Thornton, 9th in the women’s 400 meters (49.99); Brenton Shippy, 9th in the men’s 200 meters (22:06); and Thorn, 10th in the women’s 200 meters (25:06).
Claflin baseball canceled
Due to inclement weather, the Saturday Claflin-Lander baseball game in Greenwood was canceled. A new date has not been determined.
The Panthers will host Georgia College in a Peach Belt Conference three-game series, Friday-Saturday, Feb. 19-20. The first pitch for Friday's single game is set for 5 p.m. while Saturday's doubleheader will have a 1 p.m. first pitch at Mirmow Field.
Claflin dropped a doubleheader to Lander on Friday, falling 7-3 and 11-1 (8 innings). The Panthers fell to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the Peach Belt Conference. The Bearcats are undefeated at 5-0 and 2-0 in the PBC.
South Carolina Pink Game
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball (16-2, 11-0 SEC) hosts LSU (8-9, 6-5 SEC) at noon Sunday in its annual Pink Game to raise awareness for finding a cure for and celebrating survivors of breast cancer. The team will wear pink accessories for the game, which will be shown on SEC Network.
Clemson faces Wake
On Sunday, Feb. 14, Clemson and Wake Forest (9-8, 6-7) will play for the second time on the season in women's basketball.
The Tigers defeated the Demon Deacons 69-66 on the road last month. Sunday's contest at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson is scheduled to begin at noon and air on ACC Network.