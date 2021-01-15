COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State weekend games postponed

Quarterback Collin Hill will take part in the 2021 College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas from Jan. 17-21.

Shi Smith has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, set for Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.

Carolina baseball class ranked 5th

OMAHA, Neb. - The University of South Carolina baseball team's 2020 recruiting class has been selected as the fifth best in the country by D1Baseball.com.

South Carolina is one of nine schools from the Southeastern Conference in D1Baseball's top-25 list while the conference has six of the top 10 classes. The 18-man recruiting class features six student-athletes (Alek Boychuk, Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders, Josh Shuler and Jalen Vasquez) that were in Baseball America's Top 500 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft and had Brandon Fields on the list before he declared that he was coming to school.

With the announcement from D1Baseball.com, the 2020 South Carolina recruiting class is a consensus top-10 class, as the Gamecocks have been ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 5 by D1Baseball.com, No. 6 by Baseball America and No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball.

Clemson's class is ranked No. 16. Maimi is No. 1.

