COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State weekend games postponed

The South Carolina State women's basketball team's road contests at North Carolina Central Saturday (Jan. 16) and Sunday (Jan.17) have been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing, consistent with the NCAA COVID-19 management requirements and guidelines.
The games have been tentatively rescheduled in Durham, N.C., for Saturday (Feb. 13) at 2 p.m. and Sunday (Feb. 14) at 2 p.m.
The SCSU men's games vs. N.C. Central have also been resheduled for Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. each day.
Remaining 2021 men’s and women’s games:
2/6 @N.C. A&T State Greensboro, NC 2 p.m. (Women)
2/6 @N.C. A&T State Greensboro, NC 4 p.m. (Men)
2/7 @N.C. A&T State Greensboro, NC 2 p.m. (Women)
2/7 @N.C. A&T State Greensboro, NC 4 p.m. (Men)
2/13 @ NC Central Durham, NC 2 p.m. (Women)
2/13 @ NC Central Durham, NC 4 p.m. (Men)
2/14 @ NC Central Durham, NC 2 p.m. (Women)
2/14 @ NC Central Durham, NC 4 p.m. (Men)
2/20 NC CENTRAL ORANGEBURG, 2 p.m. (Women)
2/20 NC CENTRAL ORANGEBURG, 6 p.m. (Men)
2/21 NC CENTRAL ORANGEBURG, 2 p.m. (Women)
2/21 NC CENTRAL ORANGEBURG, 6 p.m. (Men)
2/27 FAMU ORANGEBURG, 2 p.m. (Women)
2/27 FAMU ORANGEBURG, 6 p.m. (Men)
2/28 FAMU ORANGEBURG, 2 p.m. (Women)
2/28 FAMU ORANGEBURG, 6 p.m. (Men)
Clemson women's game changed
The ACC announced Friday that the Clemson women's game Saturday contest at Florida State will now be played in Tallahassee, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 26 (time TBA).
The Tigers have added a home game with Boston College on Sunday, Feb. 7, (time TBA) and the Feb. 14 game against Wake Forest will now be played at 4 p.m. (originally scheduled for 2:00 p.m.)
Also, Clemson’s Jan. 28 home game against Virginia has been canceled after the Cavaliers announced yesterday they would be canceling the remainder of their season.
Carolina women face Georgia
COLUMBIA -- The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for women's basketball games to be played on Jan. 21 as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.
Among the games being added to the schedule is South Carolina's hosting of Georgia at Colonial Life Arena at 6:30 p.m. with the game airing on SEC Network. The two teams were originally slated to play at Colonial Life Arena on Jan. 7.
SCSU track teams to open
The South Carolina State men’s and women’s track teams will open the 2020-21 indoor track and field season Saturday at the 2021 Gamecock Opener at the University of South Carolina Indoor Track and Field Facility. The action gets underway for Coach Jerod Wims and his squads at 11 a.m.
S.C. State, which is returning to action from a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of 10 colleges and universities participating in the meet. Joining S.C. State and host South Carolina in the competition are Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Edward Waters, NC State, Norfolk State, Savannah State, Southern Wesleyan, and UNC Charlotte.
No fans will be admitted due to COVID-19 protocol, however, fans can follow the action on Adkins Track and Gamecocksonline.com.
4 Gamecocks in all-star events
Four University of South Carolina senior football players will showcase their talents and learn about the business-side of professional football in post-season all-star events. These events showcase the top college football seniors to NFL scouts and general managers around the country.
Sadarius Hutcherson is taking part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl experience.
Adam Prentice will compete in the Spiral Tropical Bowl, which will be held on Saturday in Orlando-Kissimmee, Fla.
Quarterback Collin Hill will take part in the 2021 College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas from Jan. 17-21.
Shi Smith has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, set for Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.
Carolina baseball class ranked 5th
OMAHA, Neb. - The University of South Carolina baseball team's 2020 recruiting class has been selected as the fifth best in the country by D1Baseball.com.
South Carolina is one of nine schools from the Southeastern Conference in D1Baseball's top-25 list while the conference has six of the top 10 classes. The 18-man recruiting class features six student-athletes (Alek Boychuk, Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders, Josh Shuler and Jalen Vasquez) that were in Baseball America's Top 500 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft and had Brandon Fields on the list before he declared that he was coming to school.
With the announcement from D1Baseball.com, the 2020 South Carolina recruiting class is a consensus top-10 class, as the Gamecocks have been ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 5 by D1Baseball.com, No. 6 by Baseball America and No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball.
Clemson's class is ranked No. 16. Maimi is No. 1.