COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State tennis players get MEAC honors

S.C. State tennis players get MEAC honors
NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State senior Marcelo Rodriguez was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference office announced.
His teammate Elyes Marouani was named Rookie of the Week.
Norfolk State senior Paula Fortuno was named Women’s Tennis Player of the Week and teammate Laura Ruiz was named Rookie of the Week.
Rodriguez (Sr., Panama City, Panama) led the Bulldogs to back-to-back wins over Gardner Webb at the No. 2 spot, defeating Chriajan Van Wyk 6-2, 6-4, and over North Carolina Central with a win over Amit Baran at the No. 2 spot, 6-0, 5-3 to capture the MEAC Southern Division regular-season Title. He also helped win the doubles point 6-3 at the No. 1 spot versus Gardner-Webb.
Marouani (Fr., Tunis, Tunisia) racked up wins at the No. 3 spot, defeating Breno Plentz of Gardner-Webb 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 and Clark Miles of North Carolina Central 6-3, 6-1 capture the MEAC Southern Division regular-season title – on top of helping notch the doubles point against Gardner-Webb.
Claflin softball returns to action in doubleheader
The Claflin University softball team will return to the circle, Thursday, Apr. 15, when they travel to Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to face the Vikings of Elizabeth City State University in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
Live stats will be available at game time at https://theciaasn.com/ecsu/.
Thursday’s doubleheader is the first game for the Lady Panthers since March 28. In their last outing, Claflin defeated Winston-Salem State, 11-1 in five innings. The second game of the doubleheader was halted due to rain.
The Lady Panthers enter the doubleheader with a 5-0 record. Jaelyn Jackson leads the team in batting and hits at .615 and eight, respectively.
Marion Goins is also having an outstanding offensive year, batting .412 with seven hits. Ashley Thomas leads the team in runs with 12.
Elizabeth City State enters the doubleheader with a 5-7 record. The Vikings fell to Shaw University in a doubleheader Tuesday, Apr.13 (4-2 and 15-4).
After the doubleheader with the Vikings, the Lady Panthers will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on the Bears of Shaw University.
Clemson women add transfer
CLEMSON – Clemson women’s basketball has announced the addition of LaTrese Saine, a graduate transfer from Southeast Missouri State, to its 2021 class.
Saine joins fellow grad transfer Kiara Lewis as part of a 2021 class that includes five freshmen (Makayla Elmore, Kionna Gaines, Eno Inyang, Madison Ott, and Sydney Standifer) and a junior college transfer (Daisha Bradford).
A 6-foot-4 guard from West Memphis, Ark., Saine spent the last five seasons at SEMO, where she appeared in 101 games. She received a medical redshirt following her freshman year, allowing her to play the next four for the Redhawks.
Last year, her senior season, Saine was named All-OVC First Team and the OVC Defensive Player of the Year after blocking 103 shots. She averaged 10.38 points and 8.54 rebounds in 2020-21, with eight double-doubles. Saine blocked a career-high 10 shots, while turning in 16 rebounds and just one point shy of a triple-double with nine points with a win over Murray State.
Carolina's Clark on Golden Spikes list
DURHAM, N.C. -- Junior Wes Clarke of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been added to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced.
Clarke is hitting .291 with 15 home runs, 36 runs scored, 34 RBI, 29 walks and a .727 slugging percentage. Clarke is tied for the national lead in home runs and leads the SEC in home runs and is tied for the lead in runs scored while coming in second in slugging percentage and tied for second in total bases (80).
Grice on Golden Spikes watch list
CLEMSON -- First-year freshman Caden Grice (Greer) was one of 45 players named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List announced Wednesday by USA Baseball. The award goes to the nation’s top player and the winner is announced in June.
Grice has been one of the team’s top hitters all season. He is hitting .340 with seven homers, a triple, five doubles, 27 RBIs, 23 runs, a .629 slugging percentage, .458 on-base percentage and steal in 28 games. He leads or is tied for the team lead in homers, triples, RBIs, runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. The 6’6″ first baseman is also hitting .368 with four homers, 19 RBIs, a .632 slugging percentage and .482 on-base percentage in 18 ACC games.