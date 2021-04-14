COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State tennis players get MEAC honors

A 6-foot-4 guard from West Memphis, Ark., Saine spent the last five seasons at SEMO, where she appeared in 101 games. She received a medical redshirt following her freshman year, allowing her to play the next four for the Redhawks.

Last year, her senior season, Saine was named All-OVC First Team and the OVC Defensive Player of the Year after blocking 103 shots. She averaged 10.38 points and 8.54 rebounds in 2020-21, with eight double-doubles. Saine blocked a career-high 10 shots, while turning in 16 rebounds and just one point shy of a triple-double with nine points with a win over Murray State.

Carolina's Clark on Golden Spikes list

DURHAM, N.C. -- Junior Wes Clarke of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been added to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced.

Clarke is hitting .291 with 15 home runs, 36 runs scored, 34 RBI, 29 walks and a .727 slugging percentage. Clarke is tied for the national lead in home runs and leads the SEC in home runs and is tied for the lead in runs scored while coming in second in slugging percentage and tied for second in total bases (80).

Grice on Golden Spikes watch list