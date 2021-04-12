COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State sprinters shine at USC

SCSU sprinters shine at USC
South Carolina State, led by a trio of sprinters, had a strong showing Saturday at the Gamecock Invitational Track meet hosted by the University of South Carolina.
Overall, Coach Jerod Wims’ teams recorded six top-five finishes and 10 overall top-10 performances at the event, which included 31 colleges and universities.
In the 100 meters, Bulldog runners Waddell Rembert-Jett (10.49), Brenton Shippy (10.53) and Devin Brewington (10.55) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Brewington was also second (20.70) in 200 meters, while Rembert-Jett (21.22) and Brewington (21.37) were fifth and ninth, respectively, in the event. The Bulldog 4x100-meter relay team of Rembert-Jett, Brewington, Shippy and Dayani Johnson was fourth in a time of 41.52.
Other top performers for S.C. State were Dexter Ratliff, seventh (45.61m) in the discus; Stephanie Jobe, sixth (12.10m) in the triple jump; and the women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Tanryn Thorn, Chanice Harris, Domonique Edmondson and Debrielle Williams, seventh (3:53.43).
S.C. State will continue its outdoor schedule April 17 at the USC Open in Columbia.
Staley to Lead USA in AmeriCup
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley will head up the 2021 USA AmeriCup Team coaching staff as the USA looks to earn a second straight gold medal at the FIBA Americas event.
As the 2018-21 USA Basketball Women's National Team head coach, Staley will lead the AmeriCup team, which will be comprised of current collegiate athletes who will attend the April 18-21 team trials held at the University of South Carolina.
Ten nations from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean will take part in the 2021 AmeriCup, held June 11-19 in Puerto Rico.
UNC-Virginia Tech football Sept. 3
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2021 North Carolina at Virginia Tech football game has been set for Friday, Sept. 3, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced. The date of the game was listed as either Thursday or Friday when the 2021 ACC Football schedule was announced in January. Kickoff time and the television network will be announced at a later date.
The ACC Coastal Division matchup is the first conference game of the season.
Tuesday college baseball
Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
College of Charleston at Clemson, 6 p.m.