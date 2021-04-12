COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State sprinters shine at USC

SCSU sprinters shine at USC

South Carolina State, led by a trio of sprinters, had a strong showing Saturday at the Gamecock Invitational Track meet hosted by the University of South Carolina.

Overall, Coach Jerod Wims’ teams recorded six top-five finishes and 10 overall top-10 performances at the event, which included 31 colleges and universities.

In the 100 meters, Bulldog runners Waddell Rembert-Jett (10.49), Brenton Shippy (10.53) and Devin Brewington (10.55) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Brewington was also second (20.70) in 200 meters, while Rembert-Jett (21.22) and Brewington (21.37) were fifth and ninth, respectively, in the event. The Bulldog 4x100-meter relay team of Rembert-Jett, Brewington, Shippy and Dayani Johnson was fourth in a time of 41.52.

Other top performers for S.C. State were Dexter Ratliff, seventh (45.61m) in the discus; Stephanie Jobe, sixth (12.10m) in the triple jump; and the women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Tanryn Thorn, Chanice Harris, Domonique Edmondson and Debrielle Williams, seventh (3:53.43).

S.C. State will continue its outdoor schedule April 17 at the USC Open in Columbia.

Staley to Lead USA in AmeriCup