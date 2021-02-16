COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State basketball postponed

The South Carolina State men’s basketball team's home games vs. N.C. Central scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing, consistent with the NCAA COVID-19 management requirements and guidelines.
A makeup date has not been determined.
S.C. State's last game was a 64-63 loss at N.C. Central on Feb. 2. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Florida A&M on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs' season is over with all remaining games have been canceled previously.
SCSU volleyball postponed
NORFOLK, Va. – The South Carolina State volleyball matches vs. Norfolk State have been postponed due to NSU’s COVID-19 protocols.
S.C. State (0-2) was set to travel to compete against Norfolk State on Thursday and Friday.
Makeup dates will be announced. The Lady Bulldogs are next scheduled to host N.C. A&T State on Feb. 25 and 26 at Dukes Gymnasium.
Ex-Clemson player Mahaffey dies
CLEMSON – Tom Mahaffey, 80, the first of four consecutive brothers to play basketball for Clemson between 1959-70, died on Feb. 12, at his home in Alabama.
Mahaffey finished with 728 points (9.6 per game) and 649 rebounds (8.5 per game) for his career. He was Clemson’s career rebounding leader when he graduated in 1962 and is still 18th in school history in total rebounds. His 8.5 per game average remains ninth best in Clemson history.
Brother Donnie Mahaffey broke Tom’s record two years later with 666. Brothers Randy Mahaffey (706) and Richie Mahaffey (707), each broke the record in subsequent years.
Carolina vs. Tenn. Wednesday
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina (5-9, 3-7 SEC) travels to face No. 19/20 Tennessee (14-5, 7-5 SEC) on Wednesday night in Knoxville at 9 p.m. ET (SEC Network).
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 16 but was postponed by a positive COVID-19 test in the Volunteers’ program.
South Carolina will play three of its final five regular season games on the road, beginning with Wednesday's matchup.
Wednesday college hoops
- Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
- South Carolina Tennessee, 9 p.m.
Wofford football makes changes
SPARTANBURG – Wofford College football head coach Josh Conklin has announced the hiring of Bryan Bing as defensive line coach and Michael Vardzel as defensive quality control coach.
Bing spent the previous two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant at Pitt. In 2020, the Panthers were 6-5 overall and 5-5 in the ACC. The team was ranked first in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. Senior defensive ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver each earned consensus All-America status for the 2020 season.
Vardzel graduated from Pitt in December of 2019, where he played wide receiver, safety and holder during his career. This past fall he was an assistant coach at Wando High School, working with the wide receivers. A native of Charleston, S.C., he lettered in football, baseball and wrestling at Wando High School.
The Wofford football team is currently preparing for the 2021 spring season, which will begin on Saturday, Feb. 20, against Mercer at Gibbs Stadium.