COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State basketball postponed

The South Carolina State men’s basketball team's home games vs. N.C. Central scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing, consistent with the NCAA COVID-19 management requirements and guidelines.

A makeup date has not been determined.

S.C. State's last game was a 64-63 loss at N.C. Central on Feb. 2. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Florida A&M on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs' season is over with all remaining games have been canceled previously.

SCSU volleyball postponed

NORFOLK, Va. – The South Carolina State volleyball matches vs. Norfolk State have been postponed due to NSU’s COVID-19 protocols.

S.C. State (0-2) was set to travel to compete against Norfolk State on Thursday and Friday.

Makeup dates will be announced. The Lady Bulldogs are next scheduled to host N.C. A&T State on Feb. 25 and 26 at Dukes Gymnasium.

Ex-Clemson player Mahaffey dies

CLEMSON – Tom Mahaffey, 80, the first of four consecutive brothers to play basketball for Clemson between 1959-70, died on Feb. 12, at his home in Alabama.