COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State 5th in Boxtorow polls

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs continue to win and remain the No. 1 team in HBCU football as both the Boxtorow Coaches and Media Polls were released on Monday.
The Bulldogs defeated Alabama State on Saturday 38-14 to win the SWAC Eastern Division for the first time since 2011. The Bulldogs will face No. 2 Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the SWAC championship game on May 1. The Golden Lions defeated Prairie View A&M 36-31 to win the SWAC Western Division.
In the coaches poll, AAMU received 14 first place votes while UAPB and No. 3 Southern each received a first place vote. South Carolina State moved into the top five after a 31-28 overtime victory over No. 8 Delaware State.
Clemson faces Georgia in Athens
CLEMSON -- The Tigers travel to Athens to take on No. 21 Georgia on Tuesday night in college baseball action.
First pitch for Clemson (15-17) vs. Georgia (23-12) is 7 p.m. The game will be shown on SEC Network.
Starting pitchers are to be: RHP Rob Hughes (CU) vs. RHP Hank Bearden (UGA).
Clemson, which has a 5-8 road record, was swept in three games at No. 25 Miami last weekend.
Flagler-Claflin series dates change
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Flagler College-Claflin University baseball series scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, April 19-20, has been changed.
The two teams will now play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Drysdale Field in St. Augustine.
MEAC tennis seedings set
NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced the seedings for the 2021 Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships.
Norfolk State claimed the Northern Division’s top seed in both the men’s and women’s brackets, with South Carolina State earning the Southern Division’s No. 1 seed on both sides.
The 2021 MEAC Tennis Championships will be held Saturday-Sunday, April 24-25, at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center on the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.
The Norfolk State men, in their first season under head coach Larry Holmes, went 3-0 in MEAC play to clinch the Northern Division regular-season title and top seed, while Howard clinched the division’s No. 2 seed this past weekend by beating Coppin State.
South Carolina State also went 2-0 in MEAC play to take the Southern Division’s top seed, with North Carolina A&T State taking the No. 2 seed with a win over North Carolina Central.
The men’s semifinals will have Norfolk State take on North Carolina A&T State and South Carolina State against Howard. Both matches will start at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
On the women’s side, Norfolk State went a perfect 3-0 in league play to claim the Northern Division’s top seed, while Delaware State – under first-year head coach Pavel Zinchenko – went 2-1 in conference action to secure the division’s No. 2 seed.
In the Southern Division, South Carolina State was also undefeated in conference play at 3-0 to claim the top seed and Florida A&M notched the division’s No. 2 seed.
The women’s semifinal round will see Norfolk State take on Florida A&M and South Carolina State square off against Delaware State. Both matches will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Sunday’s championship matches will kick off at 9 a.m. for the women and 12 p.m. for the men.
Claflin track at USC Gamecock Open
COLUMBIA -- The Claflin University men’s and women’s track and field teams set several personal and season bests at their final meet of the 2021 outdoor season.
On the men’s side, Matthew Rox set a personal best in the javelin, finishing with a throw of 41.54 meters (136-03).
On the track, top performers include Jaiden Henderson in the 100 meters and 200 meters with times of 11.59 and 23.47, respectively, LaCarlos Watlington in the 400-meter hurdles (60.28) along with Chander Anderson in the 400 meters (51.00).
For the Panther women, Jonnica Fuller, Dorian Hutcherson and Gari Forehand all recorded personal bests, while Sky Buie-Cox recorded a season-best.
Fuller dropped two seconds off her 400-meter time, finishing with a 1:02.96, and Hutcherson ran a personal best of 1:13.64, which is four seconds faster than her previous best. Forehand threw a personal best 31.75m (104-02) while Sky Buie-Cox dropped 15 seconds off her 1,500-meter time, clocking a season best time of 5:30.29.
Thornton signs training camp contract
CLEMSON – Former Clemson forward Kobi Thornton signed a training camp contract with the Chicago Sky.
Thornton, a second-team All-ACC selection in 2018-19, finished her career #11 on Clemson’s all-time scoring list (1,440 points), #6 on Clemson’s career rebounds list (772) and #3 on Clemson’s career blocks list (143).
Thornton signed a professional contract with Campus Promete Logrono in Logrono, Spain in August. Last April, Thornton was drafted in the third round of the WNBA draft (27th overall) by the Atlanta Dream, before electing to forego the 2020 WNBA season.