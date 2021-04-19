COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State 5th in Boxtorow polls

The men’s semifinals will have Norfolk State take on North Carolina A&T State and South Carolina State against Howard. Both matches will start at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

On the women’s side, Norfolk State went a perfect 3-0 in league play to claim the Northern Division’s top seed, while Delaware State – under first-year head coach Pavel Zinchenko – went 2-1 in conference action to secure the division’s No. 2 seed.

In the Southern Division, South Carolina State was also undefeated in conference play at 3-0 to claim the top seed and Florida A&M notched the division’s No. 2 seed.

The women’s semifinal round will see Norfolk State take on Florida A&M and South Carolina State square off against Delaware State. Both matches will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunday’s championship matches will kick off at 9 a.m. for the women and 12 p.m. for the men.

Claflin track at USC Gamecock Open

COLUMBIA -- The Claflin University men’s and women’s track and field teams set several personal and season bests at their final meet of the 2021 outdoor season.