COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Penley named coach of year

Penley named ACC Coach of Year
CLEMSON -- For the ninth time in a fifth different decade in his celebrated career, Clemson men’s golf coach Larry Penley has been named the ACC Coach of the Year.
Penley, who will retire at the end of the season, led the Tigers to the ACC Championship two weeks ago in dramatic fashion, as the Tigers had a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over second-ranked Florida State in the match-play championship.
The victory gave Penley a 10th ACC championship in his 38-year career.
Meanwhile, Jacob Bridgeman, Turk Pettit and Colby Patton were all named to the All-ACC men’s golf team on Monday. All three are significant reasons Clemson is ranked third in the nation and is the number-one seed in the NCAA Kingston (Tenn.) Regional next week (May 17-19).
Carolina golfer SEC Player of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- South Carolina women's golf sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard has been named the 2021 SEC Player of the Year, while head coach Kalen Anderson has won the Coach of the Year award and four Gamecocks earned All-SEC honors.
Roussin-Bouchard is winding down arguably the best season in team history with a program record four tournament wins, including the SEC Championship, where she shattered the SEC Championship scoring record with her 17-under (199) final, also the lowest 54-hole score in South Carolina program history.
The sophomore enters this week's NCAA Regional with a 69.91 scoring average, the lowest single season total in team history, and as the top-ranked individual in college golf.
Staley adds Syracuse transfer
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced that 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year and co-Defender of the Year Kamilla Cardoso has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the university and play for the Gamecocks.
Cardoso will be eligible to play in the 2021-22 season and have as many as four seasons of eligibility remaining.
"Kamilla is a perfect complement to our program," Staley said. "Coming from a traditionally rich grassroots program, her mobility, rebounding prowess and scoring ability at her size is a rarity. When she's on the court the FAMS will quickly see why she was named the ACC Freshman of the Year and Co-Defender of the Year."
Gabby Elliott invited to U19 trials
CLEMSON - Clemson guard Gabby Elliott has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2021 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team Trials.
A total of 30 players will be at the trials, which will be held May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver, Colo., where the 12-member team will be chosen. Featuring U19 teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary.
In addition to the USA and host Hungary, teams that will take part in this summer’s U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain.
Gamecocks invited to trials
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball Class of 2021 signees Sania Feagin and Raven Johnson are among the 27 athletes who have accepted invitations to the 2021 USA Basketball women's U19 World Cup Team trials, which will be held May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver.
Claflin honors associate AD
Claflin University Associate Director of Athletics Matisse Lee has been awarded the 2020-21 Exemplary Customer Service Award. The award was announced during the university’s 2021 Virtual Recognition, Rewards, and Retirement Program on April 21.
Lee, who has been with the department for a total of 12 years, is in her first year as the associate director of athletics. She is in her fifth year as a part of the administrative leadership serving the previous 4-1/2 as the assistant athletics director for internal operations/student-athlete affairs.
"My goal is to always serve the constituents of the university with a smile,” Lee said. “To receive a customer service award from the University is validation that I am meeting my goal and serves as motivation to continue.”
Claflin honors deputy AD
Claflin University Deputy Director of Athletics for Compliance Marilynn Stacey-Suggs has been awarded the 2020-21 Administrative Employee of the Award.
Stacey-Suggs, who is in her first year as the deputy director, is in her seventh year overall with the department. She also serves as the senior woman administrator deputy Title IX coordinator.
Prior to joining the Panther staff, Stacey-Suggs served as athletic director and associate director of student development at Savannah State University.
"It is always gratifying to be acknowledged for assisting with the experience,” Stacey-Suggs said. “In trying to stay attuned to the bigger picture, this is an additional inspiration. This gesture of validation and recognition is appreciated and will continue to motivate me and further elevate my other intrinsic values.”