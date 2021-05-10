COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Penley named coach of year

The sophomore enters this week's NCAA Regional with a 69.91 scoring average, the lowest single season total in team history, and as the top-ranked individual in college golf.

Staley adds Syracuse transfer

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced that 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year and co-Defender of the Year Kamilla Cardoso has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the university and play for the Gamecocks.

Cardoso will be eligible to play in the 2021-22 season and have as many as four seasons of eligibility remaining.

"Kamilla is a perfect complement to our program," Staley said. "Coming from a traditionally rich grassroots program, her mobility, rebounding prowess and scoring ability at her size is a rarity. When she's on the court the FAMS will quickly see why she was named the ACC Freshman of the Year and Co-Defender of the Year."

Gabby Elliott invited to U19 trials

CLEMSON - Clemson guard Gabby Elliott has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2021 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team Trials.