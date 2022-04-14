COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Paris rounds out first hoops staff

Paris rounds out first hoops staff

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris completed his first staff Thursday with the hiring of assistant coach Tim Buckley.

Buckley spent the last three seasons as an assistant at UNLV. He has also been an assistant at Indiana, Marquette and Iowa. He has been a head coach at Rockford (1989-93) and at Ball State (2000-06).

"Tim and I have had a tremendous mutual respect for one another for a long time," Paris said. "We have faced off against each other as foes in the Mid-American Conference, as in-state rivals while he was at Marquette and I was at Wisconsin, and as conference opponents in the Big Ten while he was at Indiana. It will be nice to be on the same sideline for a change. Tim is seasoned, accomplished, and highly regarded in this profession.”

During the summer of 2020, Buckley was named one of the top assistant coaches in the Mountain West by Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Lamont and the rest of the staff at South Carolina," Buckley said. "We both were in the Big Ten at the same time, and I have so much respect for everything he's about. The SEC is one of the best conferences in the country. I couldn't be more excited about the challenge ahead. We're going to make Gamecock Nation proud on and off the floor."

Panthers get a mid-week win

The Claflin baseball team defeated Clark-Atlanta 14-8 Wednesday in Orangeburg to improve to 3-20 on the season.

The Panthers had 16 hits, and broke the game open early with an eight-run second inning punctuated by a two-run home run from Garrett Spires.

MacKenzie Gay earned the win for Claflin, throwing six innings allowing one run on four hits and striking out six batters. Justin Josey, Christian Carr and Talmon Hubbard each threw an inning and combined to give up seven runs on nine hits.

Kobe Miller and Da’Avion Sumpter led the Panthers with three hits each. Steve Joyner, Cameron Mitchem, Malcolm Brown and Spires each had two RBIs.

Claflin is scheduled to travel to Milledgeville, GA to face Georgia College in a three-game series. The Panthers will play a doubleheader Friday and finish the series Saturday.

USC-Aiken snaps Claflin’s streak

The Claflin softball team saw its 12-game win streak snapped Wednesday after dropping a pair to USC-Aiken 1-0 and 9-0.

In the first game, USC-Aiken’s Lauren Wexler hit a walk-off double that scored Ashlyn White. Shaniya Thomas took the loss for the Lady Panthers after throwing 6.2 innings and allowing one run on six hits and striking out six batters.

Marion Goins and Kennedy Baskerville each had two hits to lead the Lady Panthers.

In the second game, Claflin committed five errors and were held without a hit. Bre’Zhay Chambers took the loss giving up nine runs on nine hits and striking out five batters.

Camryn Hollis reached base on a walk and Jasmine Dukes was hit by a pitch.

Claflin remains out of conference this weekend as they travel to Columbia for a doubleheader against Benedict. Both games are scheduled for Saturday with the first game beginning at 1 p.m.

