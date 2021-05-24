COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Panthers returning to Wofford for camp

Panthers returning to Wofford
SPARTANBURG – The NFL’s Carolina Panthers will return to Wofford College this July for the 26th season of summer training camp in Spartanburg.
Training camp will begin on July 27 and continue into August. Practice schedules and additional details are in the process of being developed and will be announced by the Panthers at a later date.
The Panthers have held training camp at Wofford since their inaugural season in 1995. They had planned to return in 2020, but the NFL restricted teams to their team headquarters due to COVID-19 for training camp.
Clemson softball season ends
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Clemson Softball’s historic second season came to an end on Sunday in the final contest of the Alabama Regional. After winning the ACC regular season title in their first opportunity to do so, the Tigers fell to the No. 3 Crimson Tide 5-0 at Rhoads Stadium on Sunday afternoon, eliminating them from their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
The Tigers’ success was highlighted by the exceptional performance of the ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, who finished the season with a 1.17 ERA and a team-leading 17 home runs. In the process, she notched 262 strikeouts and batted in 45 runs. She left the circle in the seventh inning to a standing ovation by Clemson and Alabama fans alike. Millie Thompson retired the final Alabama batter in relief.
Lois Kaye Go wins Elite 90
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - South Carolina women's golf senior Lois Kaye Go is the recipient of the Elite 90 Award for the 2021 Division I Women's Golf Championships, NCAA officials announced Sunday.
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA 12 years ago, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in their sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among their peers.
Clarke, Sanders All-SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Junior Wes Clarke of the University of South Carolina baseball team was named to the All-Southeastern Conference second team while freshman Will Sanders was selected to the SEC's All-Freshman Team, the conference office announced this afternoon.
Clarke is Howser semifinalist
DALLAS, Texas -- University of South Carolina junior Wes Clarke has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2021 Dick Howser Trophy, presented by The Game Headware.
5 Gamecocks Athlon All-SEC
Five University of South Carolina football players dotted Athlon magazine's 2021 preseason All-SEC teams.
Running back Kevin Harris and defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare were named to the first-team unit; tight end Nick Muse was a third-team selection; while offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens earned fourth-team honors, according to the national publication.