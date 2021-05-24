COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Panthers returning to Wofford for camp

Panthers returning to Wofford

SPARTANBURG – The NFL’s Carolina Panthers will return to Wofford College this July for the 26th season of summer training camp in Spartanburg.

Training camp will begin on July 27 and continue into August. Practice schedules and additional details are in the process of being developed and will be announced by the Panthers at a later date.

The Panthers have held training camp at Wofford since their inaugural season in 1995. They had planned to return in 2020, but the NFL restricted teams to their team headquarters due to COVID-19 for training camp.

Clemson softball season ends

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Clemson Softball’s historic second season came to an end on Sunday in the final contest of the Alabama Regional. After winning the ACC regular season title in their first opportunity to do so, the Tigers fell to the No. 3 Crimson Tide 5-0 at Rhoads Stadium on Sunday afternoon, eliminating them from their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.