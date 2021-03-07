COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: No MEAC tourney for Bulldogs

No MEAC tourney for Bulldogs

The South Carolina State men’s basketball team will not be playing in the MEAC Tournament due to COVID-19 contact tracing, consistent with the NCAA COVID-19 management requirements and guidelines.

S.C. State announced on Friday cancellation of the team's final two regular season games amid COVID concerns, saying a decision on the tournament was pending.

The MEAC Tournament runs March 7-11 in Norfolk, Va., at the Scope Arena.

Klock gets MEAC recognition

NORFOLK, Va. — Howard University senior Jayla Thornton was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year, the conference office announced.

Anzhane’ Hutton of Howard was named Rookie of the Year, while North Carolina Central sophomore Anissa Rivera earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Howard University head coach Ty Grace was named Coach of the Year.

S.C. State freshman forward Trinity Klock was named to the All-Rookie Team.

Boston on Wooden national ballot