COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: No. 1 North Greenville sets records in 18-3 win

CARY, N.C. -- With the winner one win away from advancing to the National Championship Final, top-seeded North Greenville scored an NCAA Division II Baseball National Championship record 18 runs and outscored No. 5 Angelo State by a record 15 runs, 18-3, at the USA Baseball National Training Complex on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders advance to the winners’ bracket championship on Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. They will face the winner of No. 5 Angelo State and No. 8 West Chester and will have to be beaten twice to not advance. In the other bracket, No. 2 Point Loma won 11-3 over No. 3 Southern Arkansas and will face either them or No. 6 Rollins in their winners’ bracket championship on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

With junior right-hander Noah Takac nearly unhittable, he allowed just one hit and walked a pair with two strikeouts over five innings, the Crusaders belted 18 hits of their own in the victory. In fact, NGU held a 10-0 lead before the Rams tallied their lone hit off Takac in the fourth.

Ethan Stringer got things started as he drove the eighth pitch of the game over the left centerfield fence for the 1-0 lead. In the second, Pat Monteith led off with a double, Josh Senter singled and Zach Zarra plated Montieth with a sacrifice fly. Cambell Conard followed with a two-run home run to right field for the 4-0 lead. A Cory Bivins single and a Gehrig Octavio double added another run.

The Crusaders were at it again in the fourth as four singles, two walks and a hit-by-pitch plated five runs. Octavio delivered Zarra with a bases loaded sac fly, John Michael Faile brought home two with a single and Senter added two more with a base hit to left for the 10-run lead.

Angelo State scored three runs on one hit in the sixth thanks to three hit-by-pitches and a two-run single. However, North Greenville answered back in a big way with a six run seventh. Octavio singled home a run, Bivins scored on a wild pitch, Faile delivered an RBI groundout and Monteith drove a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run home run and a 16-3 lead.

Three consecutive walks in the ninth loaded the bases for the Crusaders who got a run on a Jax Cash infield base hit and another scored on a double play for the record-setting 18th run.

Faile and Conard each tallied three hits with the former driving in three runs and the latter plating two and scoring three times. Monteith and Bivins each added two hits and scored three times while Monteith added two RBIs. Stringer also touched the plate three times while Octavio had two hits and drove in three with a run scored in the win.

NGU used five pitchers in the contest with Dawson Taylor, Thomas Skipper, Nate Roof and Tristen Hudson each making an appearance.

Wofford announces football times

SPARTANBURG – Wofford College has announced the game times for the 2022 home football games. The first home contest against Elon will kick off at 6 p.m. with the remaining four home games beginning at 1:30 p.m.

2022 Wofford schedule

Sept. 3 at Chattanooga 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 Elon 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Virginia Tech 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 at Kennesaw State 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 Mercer 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Samford TBA

Oct. 15 The Citadel 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 OPEN

Oct. 29 East Tennessee State 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Western Carolina 2:00 p.m.

Nov. 12 VMI 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Furman TBA

Norfolk State, Howard get MEAC awards

ORLANDO, Fla. – Norfolk State University captured the Talmadge Layman Hill Men’s All-Sports Award, while Howard University won the Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All-Sports Award, the conference announced on Thursday.

The all-sports awards are indicators of the overall strengths of the conference’s men’s and women’s athletic programs. Norfolk State and Howard were each presented with a $20,000 check.

“Congratulations to Norfolk State University, including President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, Director of Athletics Melody Webb, and the administrators, coaches, student-athletes and support staff for winning the 2022 Talmadge Layman Hill Men’s All-Sports Award, and Howard University, including President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, Director of Athletics Kery Davis, and the administrators, coaches, student-athletes and support staff for winning the Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All-Sports Award,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “Receiving these awards is indicative of the overall strength of their athletics programs, and both institutions had a phenomenal 2021-22 academic year.”

In addition, North Carolina Central was honored academically, posting the MEAC’s highest academic performance rate (APR). For its efforts, the Eagles’ athletic department received a check for $10,000.

Coppin State was recognized as the 2022 recipient of the MEAC’s Highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR). The Eagles’ 83-percent GSR is the highest among MEAC institutions spanning the 2011-14 cohorts, and they received a check for $25,000 from the conference.

